Expect same lineups for Pens and Preds in Game 2

Shortly after the Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of prospect goalie Jonas Johansson, it looks like another one of their prospect netminders is going pro.

Having weighed his options this the spring, saying during the World Hockey Championships that he was still undecided about where to play next season, Cal Petersen announced Wednesday via the Notre Dame Athletics website that he will not return to school for his senior year.

“I feel immensely fortunate I was given the opportunity to attend Notre Dame and play hockey for the Fighting Irish,” said Petersen in a statement.

“The experiences and memories I have shared with my teammates and best friends both on and off the ice will be something I carry with me forever. This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make because of how incredible of a place Notre Dame is to be both a student and an athlete.”

Cal Petersen is leaving Notre Dame. The Sabres have 30 days to sign him or he becomes and unrestricted free agent, — Paul Hamilton (@pham1717) May 31, 2017

Taken in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Petersen was a Richter Award finalist this past season — his junior year at Notre Dame. He posted a record of 23-12-5 and a save percentage of .926 in 40 games. Former Sabres general manager Tim Murray spoke very highly of Petersen’s development during his time in college.

“I am proud of Cal for taking his time and doing his due diligence before making the decision to take the next step in his career,” said Notre Dame’s head coach Jeff Jackson.

The Sabres sent out a congratulatory tweet to Petersen, but have yet to make any official announcement on this matter.