Though sidelined, Letang does best to boost Penguins’ drive to repeat

Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) When Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang announced his season was over due to a neck injury, he confidently predicted his absence wouldn’t change his team’s chances of repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

He may have been one of the few. And yet here the Penguins are, up 1-0 over Nashville in the Stanley Cup Final even with one of the league’s elite players impatiently watching from a luxury box.

Letang insists he’s not a fortune teller, but he did have some inside information.

“You’ve all seen Sidney Crosby‘s demeanor, what he wants to accomplish,” Letang said Tuesday. “When you have a guy you can look up to, I was confident enough to say that in front of a lot of people and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Letang planned to be along for the ride and was rehabbing in March when he plateaued and opted for surgery in early April following an MRI exam. The 30-year-old said his recovery is going well and joked he may have already put his skates on a couple times. All of which bodes well for next season but leaves him in the unwanted position of being perhaps the best-dressed hype man in hockey.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan lets Letang announce the lineups in the minutes before the puck drop but then it’s off to some far-flung seat in the arena.

“I think when I’m sitting in the box out there, people don’t really like me,” Letang said. “I’m screaming. I don’t work the best way by watching.”

Still, he’s trying to make the best of it. He remembers how former teammate Pascal Dupuis fulfilled a similar role last spring just months after being forced to retire. While Letang is leaving the pure Xs and Os to the coaching staff, he’s not shy about sharing what he’s gleaned from watching.

“It’s a lot slower when you’re on top and you realize things you don’t see at the ice level,” Letang said.

Letang occasionally sits in with the coaching staff and in a way serves as a translator of sorts. He has been traveling with the team for much of the playoffs, his presence and energy remains contagious.

“He loves being at the rink,” Sullivan said. “He loves being around his teammates. He’s all in.”

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 11:50 PM EDT

Jake Guentzel and Matt Murray played big roles in the Pittsburgh Penguins winning (some might say “stealing”) Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators.

Opponents might need to get used to players like Murray and Guentzel making a difference for Pittsburgh.

When you look at the Penguins’ salary structure for 2017-18 and beyond (for example, at Cap Friendly), there is a lot of uncertainty.

  • How are they going to figure out Marc-Andre Fleury‘s situation and how it pertains to the expansion draft?
  • What will happen with Justin Schultz, a reclamation project who could command a mighty raise from the $1.4 million he signed for another run with Pittsburgh?
  • Will Nick Bonino be worth the price for another deal? How fat are they willing to leave Trevor Daley‘s wallet? There are some veterans to figure out.
  • How much will RFAs such as Conor Sheary cost?

So … yeah, GM Jim Rutherford & Co. won’t rest on their laurels this summer. Good thing his previous work – not to mention some strong scouting, in hindsight, by Ray Shero and/or his staff – will give the Penguins some enviable flexibility.

Without going too deep into their cap situation, the deals for Guentzel and Murray could be especially helpful.

At 22, Guentzel will only burn the first season of his entry-level deal in 2016-17, so the Penguins reap the rewards of a ludicrously cheap $734K cap hit. Now, Blackhawks fans will note Artemi Panarin‘s performance bonuses in trying to ruin the party, but that isn’t the case with Guentzel; even if he maxes out his bonuses, his AAV will be under $1 million by Cap Friendly’s numbers.

Reminder: Guentzel has 17 points in 20 playoff games after generating 33 points in 40 regular-season games.

Matt Murray’s contract isn’t as blinding of a steal … at least on first blush. Still, the Penguins enjoy the luxury of a $3.75 million cap hit from 2017-18 through 2019-20.

His NHL-level sample size is still pretty small, but with a .925 save percentage for his regular-season career and a .926 mark in 27 postseason games (including a whopping .936 save percentage in six 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff games), Murray could round out to the best goalie bargain this side of Devan Dubnyk.

The Penguins’ cap space might be misleading with so many decisions to make, but with likely strong performances coming from Guentzel and especially Murray at such a cheap rate for a nice chunk of time, Pittsburgh boasts the sort of flexibility to make the Blackhawks and Kings of the world very jealous.

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

John Stevens and the Los Angeles Kings added Dave Lowry to their coaching staff as an assistant on Tuesday.

“Dave has a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach and we’re excited to have him join our team,” Stevens said. “He played over 1,000 games in the NHL and was a great teammate as a player. As a coach, he’s really detailed, he relates well with players and he is driven to win.”

After that run of 1,084 regular-season games (and 111 in the playoffs), Lowry began his coaching career with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen as an assistant. He then spent 2008-09 as the Hitmen’s head coach before becoming a Calgary Flames assistant from 2009-10 to 2011-12. Most recently, he’s been head coach of the Victoria Royals in the WHL, bringing them to the playoffs in every season from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

The Vancouver Canucks reportedly had interest in Lowry, too.

LA Kings Insider’s Jon Rosen also points out that Lowry was an inaugural member of the Florida Panthers, contributing heavily to their unlikely Stanley Cup Final run in 1995-96.

Rosen believes that the Kings may still add one more assistant to Stevens’ staff, with Ulf Samuelsson’s name coming up in more than one conversation.

Overall, it’s clear a new regime is forming in Los Angeles. It remains to be seen if a fleet of experienced former NHL players can get more out of aging core that may still have a few more runs in them.

2 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Almost exactly one year after joining the Minnesota Wild coaching staff as an assistant, Scott Stevens resigned from his post on Tuesday, citing an urge to be closer to his family in the New York/New Jersey area.

“I just want to be close to them,” Stevens said, via the Wild website. “That’s the toughest part of the job, moving away from your house and being away from your family. I need them, and that’s what it comes down to.”

If public comments are to be trusted, it was an amicable split, even if Bruce Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo that the Hall of Famer will be missed.

“He’ll be very hard to replace because A), the credibility rating off the bat and B) his work ethic. You can see why he’s a Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion,” Boudreau said. “I learned so much about what it takes to be a champion just by watching him work. All of those little things, it’s going to be hard to replace. And loyal. He was loyal as the day is long.”

Boudreau wonders if “second assistant” John Anderson will get elevated to Stevens’ role. Russo points to “longtime Boudreau confidant” Bob Woods as another potential replacement, though he’d need to leave his post with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Wild lose a legendary defenseman to help develop their deep group of blueliners. Meanwhile, it seems unclear what is next for Stevens.

Read more about that situation at the Wild’s website and the Star-Tribune.

Puns, punishment, PETA: More fallout from Predators fan throwing catfish

13 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 30, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final featured on-ice controversy, a three-goal comeback and a historic shooting drought. Even so, it kind of feels like it was all about catfish.

Earlier today, word surfaced about that catfish-chucking Nashville Predators fan facing charges from his actions at that Game 1, which was hosted at PPG Paints Arena by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just about everyone you can think of is getting involved, and a lot of puns are hurling through the air.

Tennessee Mayor Megan Barry began with a request to clear Jacob Waddell, asking that any charges “would be quickly dismissed” in “the spirit of good sportsmanship.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto seemed to also lean on the side of catfish clemency for Waddell, though his mercy didn’t extend to sparing the pun-sensitive from a gamy barrage.

(Even as a registered punisher, that’s … a lot.)

The non-dairy icing on the cake comes from PETA for praising the Penguins for “taking swift action that will remind all sports fans that this offensive behavior won’t be tolerated.”

This statement might unsettle pescetarians, particularly those who believed that “It’s OK to eat fish because they don’t have any feelings.”

It’s all a lot to, er, digest here, right?

Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports app. Click here for the livestream link.