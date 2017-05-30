Getty

Sens’ Brassard to undergo shoulder surgery, out 4-5 months (Updated)

By Mike HalfordMay 30, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT

Just days after experiencing a painful Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference final, the Ottawa Senators suffered some more on Tuesday.

Per GM Pierre Dorion, center Derick Brassard will require surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder and be sidelined for 4-5 months. According to the Ottawa Sun, Dorion said he’s “hopeful” Brassard will be ready for next year.

Update: The Sens have released a statement confirming the procedure.

“After undergoing tests following the team’s playoff series against Pittsburgh it was determined that Derick suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder that will require surgery to repair,” Dorion said. “The procedure will take place in the near future, with the expected recovery time for this type of injury being four to five months.

“We are hopeful that Derick will be ready for the start of the 2017-18 regular season.”

Looking at the calendar, a four month recovery window means Brassard will miss a significant chunk of the exhibition campaign, and possibly the start of the regular season.

If it’s five months, he’s in danger of missing the entire opening month of action.

It’s a tough development for Brassard who, it should be mentioned, turns 30 later this fall. Though his offensive numbers took a dip in his first year with the Sens — 14 goals and 39 points in 81 games — he had himself a pretty stellar playoff, with 11 points in 19 games while averaging over 18 minutes per night.

Acquired from the Rangers in exchange for Mika Zibanejad last summer, Brassard has two years left on a five-year, $25 million deal with a $5M average annual cap hit.

Islanders officially add Scott Gomez and his ‘immense hockey knowledge’ to coaching staff

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

New York Islanders bench boss Doug Weight wanted ex-NHLers to join his coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Islanders announced the hiring of Scott Gomez — and his 1,079 games of NHL experience from a playing career that only ended in 2015-16 — as an assistant coach.

“Scott brings an immense amount of hockey knowledge to our coaching staff,” said Weight in a statement.

“His offensive instincts, expertise on the power-play and the way he could control the game with his skating and smarts, are all key elements that we want implemented into our group. He played in the league as recently as the 2015-16 season so he can relate to today’s NHL player in an effort to bring out the best in each member of the team.”

Gomez has never served in an official coaching capacity. It’s safe to assume he learned something from working with ex-Caps coach Adam Oates, who has turned himself into a personal player consultant/individual skills coach. Gomez praised Oates for salvaging his career and getting a contract from the Blues in 2015.

“That guy brought me back from the dead,” Gomez said, per the Star-Ledger. “You bet I was going to take advantage.”

And it looks like Gomez has done just that, as he joins the Islanders.

Preds still unconvinced Forsberg was offside

By Mike HalfordMay 30, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The goal that wasn’t is still a major topic of conversation at the Stanley Cup Final.

Less than 24 hours after P.K. Subban‘s series-opening marker was wiped out due to a successful offside challenge, Subban and the Preds met with the assembled media.

To nobody’s surprise, the call was front and center.

“It’s tough,” Subban said during Tuesday’s media availability. “I watched the replay on the Jumbotron and I thought for sure it was going to be a good goal.”

The goal was wiped out after Pens head coach Mike Sullivan successfully challenged that Filip Forsberg was offside prior to Subban scoring. Forsberg said that, at the time of the play, he didn’t even think of the possibility of being offside and, upon seeing the replay, remained unconvinced he was.

“When you look at the video, it could easily go either way,” Forsberg said. “Kind of inconclusive in my opinion.”

The debate over conclusive evidence — or, lack thereof — has raged in the aftermath. And the NHL hasn’t done much to explain the call, other than this brief disclaimed on the league’s situation room blog:

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, NHL Hockey Operations staff determined that Forsberg preceded the puck into the attacking zone, nor did he have possession and control before crossing the blue line.

One member of the Preds that wouldn’t wade into the offside debate was head coach Peter Laviolette. After his players openly questioned the call, Laviolette took to the podium on Tuesday and pretty much slammed it shut.

“Right now I’m focused on coaching,” he said. “The rules are the rules right now. I think, generally speaking, it works. Everybody gets a second look at something. So I think it works.”

No changes to Caps coaching staff, but no extension talks with Trotz yet, either

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Another great regular season nullified by another playoff disappointment kickstarted talk earlier this month about the future of Barry Trotz as head coach of the Washington Capitals.

However, based on reports from general manager Brian MacLellan’s Tuesday press conference, there will be no changes to the coaching staff, led by Trotz.

To recap: The Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular season team, but were sent to another second-round elimination to the rival Penguins.

In three years behind the Washington bench, Trotz and the Capitals have amassed 156 regular season wins and three straight 100-plus point seasons. The third round of the playoffs, however, has been elusive, which put his future with that club into question.

From Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:

Incredibly, Barry Trotz’s future isn’t secure. (One GM, hearing that, texted, “This league is a joke if [that’s] real.”) The surest predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour. Trotz said all the right things about Ovechkin accepting a move to the third line, but check Washington’s history. Dale Hunter didn’t return after demoting Ovechkin in 2012. Adam Oates faced pushback when he moved the captain into unfamiliar positions, and a harsh team meeting late in the 2013–14 season (where Ovechkin was ripped by several teammates) caused significant problems before a coaching change.

This is still a situation worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks and months leading up to next season. According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, Trotz is entering the final year of his contract and MacLellan said there has yet to be any contract extension talks between the two sides.

While MacLellan said there will be no changes to the coaching staff, they may still indeed lose assistant coach Todd Reirden to one of the vacant head coaching gigs in the NHL.

Reirden was reportedly going to interview for the Panthers coaching position, and could be a candidate in Buffalo, as well.

Meanwhile, MacLellan has plenty of decisions ahead of him, with 11 players on expiring contracts. Next year’s projected salary cap could have a huge impact on which pending unrestricted free agents the club decides to and can bring back.

The Capitals have five pending UFAs: Justin Williams, Daniel Winnik, T.J. Oshie, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk. They also have six pending restricted free agents, most notably Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and Dmitry Orlov, who are in line for substantial raises. Based on his comments today, the pending RFAs are the main focus right now for MacLellan.

MacLellan did say Oshie is a good fit in Washington. He was tied for the team lead in goals (33) with Alex Ovechkin. But with the restricted free agents he must get under contract, re-signing Oshie will depend on the salary cap.

Following another playoff disappointment, the prospect of a decline is certainly possible in Washington.

NHL to consider ‘centralized’ decision-maker for goalie interference challenges

By Jason BroughMay 30, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — It was the offside challenge that drew most of the attention last night, but according to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, there could be a change coming to the process of goalie interference challenges.

Daly was asked Monday if it might be better to have just one person in Toronto, with one consistent standard of goalie interference, make all the decisions, as opposed to whichever referees happen to be calling the game.

“I think that’s certainly possible,” said Daly. “I think it’ll be discussed over the summer with the competition committee, and potentially the general managers, as a possibility.

“I think part of the decision to make it an on-ice call originally is, by nature, it’s a judgment call. You also don’t get the same sense on video that you might get being on the ice and seeing how the play unfolds. So it was a way to give the referee a second look at his own call.

“But certainly …  having consistency in how the rule is interpreted on a night-to-night basis would argue for a centralized view on it. So we’ll see what the competition committee has to say.”

There was widespread confusion, from players and fans alike, when it came to goalie interference this season.

“I don’t even know what goalie interference is anymore. It’s a joke,” Oilers winger Milan Lucic said earlier this month. “If someone knows what goalie interference is anymore, please call me and tell me.”

