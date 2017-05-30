Sens’ Brassard to undergo shoulder surgery, out 4-5 months (Updated)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Just days after experiencing a painful Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference final, the Ottawa Senators suffered some more on Tuesday.

Per GM Pierre Dorion, center Derick Brassard will require surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder and be sidelined for 4-5 months. According to the Ottawa Sun, Dorion said he’s “hopeful” Brassard will be ready for next year.

Update: The Sens have released a statement confirming the procedure.

“After undergoing tests following the team’s playoff series against Pittsburgh it was determined that Derick suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder that will require surgery to repair,” Dorion said. “The procedure will take place in the near future, with the expected recovery time for this type of injury being four to five months.

“We are hopeful that Derick will be ready for the start of the 2017-18 regular season.”

Looking at the calendar, a four month recovery window means Brassard will miss a significant chunk of the exhibition campaign, and possibly the start of the regular season.

If it’s five months, he’s in danger of missing the entire opening month of action.

It’s a tough development for Brassard who, it should be mentioned, turns 30 later this fall. Though his offensive numbers took a dip in his first year with the Sens — 14 goals and 39 points in 81 games — he had himself a pretty stellar playoff, with 11 points in 19 games while averaging over 18 minutes per night.

Acquired from the Rangers in exchange for Mika Zibanejad last summer, Brassard has two years left on a five-year, $25 million deal with a $5M average annual cap hit.