Senators ink d-man Jaros to entry-level deal

A day after Pierre Dorion outlined a myriad of postseason injuries and a potentially difficult decision ahead of the expansion draft, the Ottawa Senators general manager got some work done, signing a prospect defenseman.

The Senators on Tuesday announced the signing of 21-year-old defenseman Christian Jaros to a three-year entry-level deal.

Jaros has represented Slovakia at numerous international events, including the World Juniors and World Hockey Championships, and recently finished his third season in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Senators selected Jaros in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He scored five goals and 13 points in 36 games this season with Lulea HC in Sweden.

His offensive numbers certainly don’t jump off the page, but his size (6’3″ tall and 201 pounds) and physical play seemed to gain the attention of scouts. It was suggested earlier this season Jaros plays a style similar to current Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

Here’s an example of Jaros’ physical style.

That’s quite a hit.