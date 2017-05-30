Puns, punishment, PETA: More fallout from Predators fan throwing catfish

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final featured on-ice controversy, a three-goal comeback and a historic shooting drought. Even so, it kind of feels like it was all about catfish.

Earlier today, word surfaced about that catfish-chucking Nashville Predators fan facing charges from his actions at that Game 1, which was hosted at PPG Paints Arena by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just about everyone you can think of is getting involved, and a lot of puns are hurling through the air.

Tennessee Mayor Megan Barry began with a request to clear Jacob Waddell, asking that any charges “would be quickly dismissed” in “the spirit of good sportsmanship.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto seemed to also lean on the side of catfish clemency for Waddell, though his mercy didn’t extend to sparing the pun-sensitive from a gamy barrage.

Statement by Mayor @billpeduto on predatory catfish hurling during last night's @penguins game. pic.twitter.com/rwzWQwXzWp — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) May 30, 2017

(Even as a registered punisher, that’s … a lot.)

The non-dairy icing on the cake comes from PETA for praising the Penguins for “taking swift action that will remind all sports fans that this offensive behavior won’t be tolerated.”

Official letter from @peta to Pittsburgh Penguins thanking them for ejecting #CatfishGuy, who was later charged: https://t.co/dShCPp8BWF pic.twitter.com/2JYNDc8Bac — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 30, 2017

This statement might unsettle pescetarians, particularly those who believed that “It’s OK to eat fish because they don’t have any feelings.”

It’s all a lot to, er, digest here, right?

Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports app. Click here for the livestream link.