Canucks lose Drew Shore to Zurich Lions of Swiss League

By Joey AlfieriMay 30, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Drew Shore has signed a deal with the Zurich Lions of the Swiss League, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Shore spent a good chunk of the 2016-17 season with Switzerland’s Kloten HC, where he racked up 24 goals and 48 points in 50 games. He then signed a contract with the Canucks back in March and played the final 14 games of the regular season.

The 26-year-old had just two assists during his time in the NHL this year.

“Drew showed what he can do in Switzerland last season. As a right-hander, he can be particularly valuable on the power play,” said Lions sportchef Sven Leuenberger.

After three years at the University of Denver, Shore played in 94 NHL games with the Panthers, Flames and Canucks. He amassed nine goals and 17 assists over five seasons.

Bruins sign coveted prospect forward Bjork to entry-level deal

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

After three years at Notre Dame, including impressive sophomore and junior campaigns, Anders Bjork has turned pro.

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins announced they had signed the 20-year-old Bjork to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Bruins had been eager — “We’re doing everything we possibly can,” team president Cam Neely said a few weeks ago — to get the 2014 fifth-round pick and left-shooting forward under contract following his third season in the college ranks.

There have been suggestions he could step right in to a top-six forward role, which would certainly show just how much the Bruins value Bjork and how much he’s developed at Notre Dame.

Bjork wrapped up his junior year with 21 goals and 52 points in 39 games, which earned him recognition as a Hobey Baker Award finalist. He set single season career highs in goals, assists, points and games played from what was an already impressive sophomore season, in which he averaged a point per game.

“Anders has done a good job of making himself stronger in the weight room, and he’s done a better job at working at the parts of his game that needed to get better,” Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson told the Boston Globe earlier this month.

“Understanding that he’s got great speed, he needs to be able to utilize it with the puck and without it. He’s grown as a player and he’s maturing as a young man.”

Bjork had just recently wrapped up his experience at the World Hockey Championships. He didn’t register a point in five games for Team USA.

Report: Predators fan charged after throwing catfish on ice during Game 1

By Cam TuckerMay 30, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

A Nashville Predators fan apparently went to great lengths to throw a catfish on the ice of PPG Paints Arena during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, and is now reportedly facing multiple charges as a result.

The catfish was thrown onto the ice early in the second period, causing a stoppage — and subsequent mess and clean up — with 16:40 remaining. That fan was escorted out of the arena.

On Tuesday, it was reported that fan was facing a trio of charges.

From CBS Pittsburgh:

After being kicked out of the arena, the fan tweeted The Midday 180 radio show on 104.5 “The Zone” in Nashville. The Midday 180 Twitter account later stated the fans told them he was not arrested, but was not welcome in Pittsburgh again and was on his way home.

Jacob Waddell has since been charged with disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting and possessing instruments of a crime.

Apparently that catfish made quite a journey, all the way up from Tennessee to Pittsburgh, before being flung on the ice.

The, um, tradition of throwing a catfish on the ice at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville dates back to 2003. During this year’s playoff run, even members of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans have been motivated to get in on the custom.

In Pittsburgh, however, Wholey Fish Market general manager Scott Thomas is cracking down on any Nashville fans wanting to purchase a catfish from his establishment.

From WSMV TV in Nashville:

He and Wholey’s staff have instituted a strict ID policy for customers buying catfish during the Stanley Cup Final. Anyone with a Tennessee drivers’ license is banned from purchasing catfish…and they’re not kidding around.

“We just don’t want anybody throwing stuff on our ice, so you gotta show ID,” he says. “We need to know who you are.”

Game 2 of this series goes Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

PHT Morning Skate: NHL preseason games in China are ‘the biggest deal’ for local fans

By Joey AlfieriMay 30, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Pittsburgh Penguins built up a 3-0 lead against Nashville, but they watched it evaporate in the third period. Despite going more than 37 minutes without a shot on goal, the Pens still managed to come away with a win. Check out the highlights from Game 1 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The NHL will be playing two preseason games in China next fall, as the Canucks and Kings will faceoff twice in Shanghai and Beijing. Even though those games are still four months away, the fans in China couldn’t be more excited to attend these contests. “There are a lot of fans of the NHL that want to see games. They want to see the players. They want to take pictures with the players.” (NHL.com)

–Here’s a story you probably didn’t expect to see today. Nello Ferrara was the heir to a candy empire, but he decided he wanted a career in pro hockey instead. The problem, was that he wasn’t very talented. But through a few sneaky tricks and a strong desire to succeed, he carved out an 11-year career in the pro ranks. (New York Times)

–The Score breaks down the good, bad and ugly from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Nashville may have lost the game, but their defense got plenty of credit for not allowing a shot for over 37 minutes. The offside review on the P.K. Subban goal fell into the bad category. (The Score)

–Predators GM David Poile looked back on some of the huge trades that helped get his team to the final. Believe it or not, if Montreal and Nashville weren’t seated next to each other at last year’s GM meetings, the P.K. Subban for Shea Weber swap may not have happened. (Sportsnet)

The Philadelphia Flyers own the second overall pick in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft, which means they’ll get to select either Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. According to CSN Philly’s Tom Dougherty would rather have Patrick because he’s a safer prospect. (CSN Philly)

Pekka Rinne might be one of the biggest reasons the Predators are in the Stanley Cup Final, but he’s also one of the reasons why they dropped Game 1 to Pittsburgh. Check out these numbers:

The Penguins know they got away with one

By Adam GretzMay 30, 2017, 12:25 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a habit this postseason out of struggling through games, getting outplayed for long stretches, and then somehow finding a way to scratch out a win. They did it against Columbus. They did it against Washington. They did it at times against Ottawa.

They did it again on Monday.

It hasn’t always been pretty. It hasn’t always been the way they want to play. Heck, it hasn’t always seemed like a sustainable method for winning.

But here they are after their 5-3 win on Monday night sitting just three wins away from winning the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

This latest win was perhaps their most absurd the postseason and one of the most bizarre Stanley Cup Final games you will ever see.

They took a three-goal lead after an early Nashville goal was negated on a razor thin offside review, they allowed that three-goal lead to eventually slip away, they managed only 12 shots on goal (the lowest total ever for a winning team in a Stanley Cup Final game) and went an almost unimaginable 37 minutes — nearly two full periods! — without recording a single shot on goal.

The most common question asked after the game simply seemed to be, “how?”

As in, how does a team this good, on this stage, go that long without putting a puck on net?

The most common answer?

They just didn’t play well.

Just ask coach Mike Sullivan.

“We weren’t very good,” said Sullivan. “We weren’t very good. When you’re playing a team like Nashville that has a balanced attack you have to have some pushback, and I don’t think in the second period we had any pushback.

“It seemed like we had a discussion between periods about staying on our toes, and playing the right way, and not trying to defend the lead or sit on the lead, we wanted to go out and try to get the next goal. And this team for the most part is usually pretty good about making sure we continue to play the game the right way. Tonight it wasn’t the case, we just weren’t very good.”

Not very good is probably an understatement.

Other than a five-minute stretch late in the first period where the Penguins were able to score three goals (one on a full two-minute, 5-on-3 power play; another the result of an own-goal off the body of Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm) they spent most of the night defending a relentless Nashville attack while being unable to generate anything against the NHL’s best defense.

The Penguins pointed to not doing enough of the little things to create any sort of a territorial advantage.

“We weren’t hard enough, weren’t skating, just didn’t play the way we normally play or the way we know how,” said defenseman Justin Schultz. “We have to be a lot better the rest of the series.”

Sullivan went into a little more detail.

“I didn’t think we were stiff enough in the battle areas,” said Sullivan. “As far as when we were defending we have to get into peoples bodies, we have to hit and stick, we have to stay engaged.

“It seemed like we were coming off of checks and giving them time and space with a little bit of separation and so we ended up with extended time in our end zone where we had opportunities where if we played a little stiffer we could create separation from the puck and give our guys an opportunity to win a puck battle. So much of this game boils down those thankless jobs, it’s about winning puck battles along the walls and gaining lines and gaining zones and that is how you control territory, if you’re losing your fair share of those it is hard to get to puck the back.”

Forward Conor Sheary, who ended a lengthy goal-scoring drought by scoring his first goal of the playoffs during that five-minute outburst in the first period, acknowledged they may have been a little too comfortable with that early lead.

“We could have been,” said Sheary. “We could have been caught up in that because we didn’t play a great first period but we came out with a 3-0 lead, and we might have come into the locker room a little comfortable, but we’ll move on from that and move forward.”

Still, what’s almost as unbelievable as the Penguins going more than half of a game without recording a shot is the fact they were able to do that and still come away with a win. In a best-of-seven series sometimes you need to steal one, and at this point in the season nobody is going to apologize for the method in which they win.

The Penguins were happy to accept the result but know they can not repeat that performance if they want to keep going.

“Yeah, we’ll take it but we know it wasn’t our best,” said Schultz.

Sullivan was a little bit more direct.

“What I love about about our group is we got a favorable result tonight,” said Sullivan. “But we know we need to be much better in order to continue to get to where we want to go. So none of us in our dressing room are fooled by the score tonight, so that is an important takeaway. We have a mature group, we have great leadership, and they understand it.”