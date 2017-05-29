WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Predators vs. Penguins – Game 1

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The 2017 Stanley Cup Final is about to begin with Game 1 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET tonight. The livestream can be found here.

(Here is the full schedule, including where to watch each contest in this series.)

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins aim for the rare feat of repeat championships, along with their third rings and the fifth Stanley Cup in team history. The Nashville Predators, meanwhile, have never been here before, from guys in their first year with the team (P.K. Subban) to their long-time veteran goalie Pekka Rinne.

There should be a lot of gold and a lot of excitement in this series, so let’s get ready.

To start things off, tune into “NHL Live” for an extensive preview on NBCSN. “NHL Live” is underway now and runs until the game begins. Click here for the livestream.

Then, Game 1 airs on NBC. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

Finally, you can watch some coverage after Game 1 on NBCSN in the form of “NHL Overtime.” Click here for that livestream link.