Here’s how the Penguins will line up for Game 1

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row and are looking to become the first team to win it in back-to-back years in two decades.
Here is a look at how they are expected to lineup on Monday night for the first game of the series.
Forwards
Chris Kunitz–Sidney Crosby–Conor Sheary
Scott Wilson–Evgeni Malkin–Phil Kessel
Bryan Rust–Nick Bonino–Carter Rowney
Jake Guentzel–Matt Cullen–Patric Hornqvist
This is based on what we saw from the Penguins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Ottawa and based on the practice lines on Sunday. With Patric Hornqvist returning to the lineup on Monday night it is going to come down to Jake Guentzel or Carl Hagelin being the odd man out, and given that Hagelin spent extra time on the ice with the scratches following the morning skate it seems likely he will be the scratch. Guentzel is still the NHL’s playoff leader in goals, but is currently riding an eight-game goal drought.
The Kunitz-Crosby-Sheary line was assembled in Game 7 and produced two of the Penguins’ three goals in their double overtime win.
Defense
Ian Cole–Justin Schultz
Olli Maatta–Trevor Daley
Brian Dumoulin–Ron Hainsey
While Mike Sullivan has had a tendency to throw his line combinations into a blender during the postseason, his defense pairings have remained relatively consistent as long as he has the same healthy players in the lineup. And they are the ones you see above. Cole and Schultz have spent a significant portion of the season playing alongside one another and have formed a really solid duo. Olli Maatta has had some struggles at times, but over the past couple of weeks has played some of his best hockey in over a year. All of these pairings will get a similar amount of ice time.
Goalies
Matt Murray (starter)
Marc-Andre Fleury (backup)
Murray has reclaimed his starting spot since returning from injury and has won three of his first four starts while posting a .946 save percentage. He is playing in his second Stanley Cup Final even though he is still considered a rookie in the eyes of the NHL.