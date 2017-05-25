Sabres confirm signing defenseman Antipin; Is his KHL teammate Lee next?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of defenseman Victor Antipin* on Thursday, confirming rumors that surfaced more than once this month.

Antipin, 24, enjoyed a solid season in the KHL with Magnitogorsk Metallurg. Even so, the signing might be interesting if it serves as an appetizer for the Sabres bringing in Antipin’s teammate from Metallurg, Chris Lee.

On one hand, Lee is 36 and couldn’t make the jump fromt he AHL to the NHL in previous opportunities (most reently with the Penguins’ farm system in 2009-10). On the other, he had an eye-popping 2016-17 season in the KHL: 65 points in 60 games as a defenseman.

Lee’s previous numbers aren’t as outrageous, but still quite good, at least form a scoring standpoint.

While Lee’s possible addition is a situation to watch, there’s some excitement about Antipin.

“Victor is a well-rounded defenseman who has played in all situations at the pro level,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill said. “His mobility and puck-moving skills make him a perfect match for what we’re hoping to build with our defense corps next season.”

Granted, there’s some debate about his ceiling.

Zaitsev: 0.563 pts/game in his last two KHL seasons

Antipin: 0.339 pts/game in his last two KHL seasons

Antipin is also 3" shorter and a LHD https://t.co/LhhXV1XbWD — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 25, 2017

Still, for a Sabres team that badly needs help on the blueline, this addition – or eventually these additions – could provide a nice boost.

Victor Antipin gets rookie max of one year, $925,000. https://t.co/z9gsAwGEBB — John Vogl (@BuffNewsVogl) May 25, 2017

* – The Sabres’ releases feature his name spelled “Victor.” Other outlets, including hockeydb, have it as “Viktor.”