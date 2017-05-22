Jonathan Bernier is Ducks’ Game 6 starter, John Gibson isn’t even dressing

Apparently all of that optimism surrounding John Gibson starting in Game 6 was unfounded.

Instead, Jonathan Bernier will serve as the Anaheim Ducks’ starter as they attempt to avoid being eliminated by the Nashville Predators on Monday. Gibson’s health is clearly the issue, as he won’t even dress; instead, Jhonas Enroth serves as the backup for Bernier.

Mere hours ago, it sounded like Gibson might start after he skated. He was confident about his chances a couple days ago, as well.

On the bright side, Bernier finished the 2016-17 season on a high note – possibly saving his NHL career in the process – so his Ducks teammates should be confident in his abilities. He also was thrown into Game 5 against the Predators, so he had a chance to shake off the rust.

Still, with the Ducks’ season on the line, they must face the Predators without their No. 1 goalie. The Ryan Johansen-less Preds are unlikely to take pity on them.