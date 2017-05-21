WATCH LIVE: Russia vs. Finland, World Championship Bronze Medal Game

The Bronze Medal game for the 2017 IIHF World Hockey Championships takes place on Sunday with Russia taking on Finland.
Finland, 5-4 in the tournament, dropped its semifinal game to Sweden on Saturday by a 4-1 margin. Its appearance in the tournament has been a little bit of a roller coaster, losing to both France and the Czech Republic, and barely sneaking by Norway, Belarus and Switzerland. But it did eliminate the United States in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 shutout win.
Russia, meanwhile, lost its semifinal game on Saturday to Canada. It was only Russia’s second loss of the tournament.
You can catch all of the action on Sunday on our Live Stream.
Click here for the Live Stream.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins came out flying on Sunday afternoon with what was perhaps their best start of the playoffs.
Thanks to goals from Olli Maatta, Sidney Crosby, Nick Bonino and Scott Wilson they were able to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.
What was amazing about the entire sequence is Senators coach Guy Boucher pulled starting goalie Craig Anderson in favor of backup Mike Condon after the the third goal, only to put Anderson back in after the next stoppage.
Anderson promptly gave up a goal on the first shot he faced after returning.
Crosby’s goal came on a deflection in front of the net on a power play, while Bonino’s goal was the result of a dominant shift from the Penguins that saw them spend nearly two minutes cycling the puck in the offensive zone.
Anderson was replaced by Condon for the start of the second period.
PITTSBURGH — After missing the past two games due to injury, Bryan Rust will be back in the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
He will replace forward Conor Sheary who will be coming out of the lineup to make room.
Rust will start the game skating on the third-line alongside Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney.
But while the Penguins are getting a little bit of help on the injury front with the return of Rust, forward Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Justin Schultz will remain out of the lineup.
Schultz took part in the pre-game warm-up but did not take any line rushes and returned to the locker room five minutes before anyone else. With Schultz and Chad Ruhwedel (injured in Game 4) out of the lineup that means Mark Streit will be in and skate alongside Ian Cole on the team’s third pairing.
Hornqvist did not take part in the pre-game warm-up.
As for the Senators, they will go with seven defensemen on Sunday with Ben Harpur drawing into the lineup.
The Eastern Conference Finals continue on Sunday afternoon when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators.
The Penguins were able to tie the series, 2-2, on Friday night in Ottawa.
Matt Murray will be back in the net for the Penguins for the second consecutive game, while injured players Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust and Justin Schultz remain game-time decisions. Rust and Schultz took part in the pre-game skate, but Hornqvist did not.
Here is all of the information you need for Sunday’s game.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)
Canada will go for its third straight gold medal at the IIHF World Championships on Sunday when it takes on Sweden in the championship game.
Canada made it to this point after defeating Russia on Saturday in the semifinals, while Sweden was able to top Finland in its semifinal.
The Canadian team enters Sunday’s game having won eight of its first nine games in the tournament with its only defeat coming at the hands of Switzerland in the first round.
Sweden enters the game riding a six-game winning streak, including its 4-1 win over Finland in the semifinal on Saturday.
You can watch all of the action on our Live Stream.
Click here for the Live Stream.