WATCH LIVE: Russia vs. Finland, World Championship Bronze Medal Game

The Bronze Medal game for the 2017 IIHF World Hockey Championships takes place on Sunday with Russia taking on Finland.

Finland, 5-4 in the tournament, dropped its semifinal game to Sweden on Saturday by a 4-1 margin. Its appearance in the tournament has been a little bit of a roller coaster, losing to both France and the Czech Republic, and barely sneaking by Norway, Belarus and Switzerland. But it did eliminate the United States in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 shutout win.

Russia, meanwhile, lost its semifinal game on Saturday to Canada. It was only Russia’s second loss of the tournament.

