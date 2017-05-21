Getty

Senators pulled Erik Karlsson to save him for Game 6

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Not only were the Ottawa Senators on the wrong end of a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon, but they gave their fans a little bit of an additional scare when superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson did not play the final 25 minutes of the game.

It turns out, the Senators simply made the decision to rest their best player and not risk further injury in a game that was already well out of hand.

Karlsson has not quite been 100 percent this season and was playing with a fractured foot earlier in the playoffs.

Sunday’s decision to remove him from the game was similar to one the Senators made early in their second-round series against the New York Rangers.

“Everything is fine,” said Karlsson after the game when asked for an injury update.

“As you all know the score was not what we wanted. Not only with me, but we decided to shorten down the bench a bit and move on to the next game.”

Along with Karlsson, forward Derick Brassard and defenseman Cody Ceci also sat out the third period.

Boucher said all three players could have returned if needed, something that Karlsson also echoed after the game.

“Oh yeah, absolutely, that is not an issue,” said Karlsson. “Same as the Rangers series. Same mentality, same thing. Again I think we all just need to move on from this game pretty quick. Sometimes it’s wrong to say, but you would rather lose like this than an overtime or something like that. I don’t think we played the way we needed to to be in this game today, they certainly did. We know this is not acceptable and we have to move on.”

Karlsson has 15 points in 17 games for the Senators this postseason while playing more than 29 minutes per game. He has been arguably the best player in the entire league in the playoffs.

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Sweden halted Team Canada’s bid for a third straight World Championship title thanks to a 2-1 shootout victory on Sunday.

Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson both scored on Calvin Pickard in the shootout, while Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 42 of 43 shots he faced during regulation and overtime, and then turned aside all four Canadian attempts in the shootout.

Time to celebrate for Sweden.

Is that William Nylander with the hit of the tournament?

In seriousness, that’s a great moment for the 35-year-old Lundqvist, who passionately stated his reasons for joining Team Sweden after the New York Rangers were ousted from the Stanley Cup playoffs in the second round.

“My brother [Joel] is the captain there and I haven’t played with him for 12 years,” said Lundqvist earlier this month. “Also the fact that we’re not part of the Olympics. I see this as an opportunity to play for my country one more time and with my brother. I’m going to go there and try and finish really strong this season and I’m going to reflect.”

Nylander, only 21 years of age, added to his impressive first full NHL season by being named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Penguins send Senators to brink of elimination after dominating Game 5

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

The defending champions are one win away from once again reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite numerous injury concerns, particularly on defense, the Pittsburgh Penguins came roaring out of the gate in the first period, scoring four times and chasing Craig Anderson from the Senators’ net, before cruising to a 7-0 victory on home ice.

A great start for Pittsburgh. A disastrous start for Ottawa.

The Penguins now lead the Eastern Conference Final 3-2, and they will have their first chance to eliminate the Senators on Tuesday in Ottawa.

For the second time in as many games, Olli Maatta got the Penguins on the board first. In the span of just over 10 minutes Sunday, the Penguins suddenly opened up a four-goal lead. This one was over quickly.

Sidney Crosby on the power play, Bryan Rust and Scott Wilson continued the onslaught. Anderson allowed four goals on 14 shots before giving way to Mike Condon to begin the second period.

It turned into a blowout from there.

Pittsburgh continued to add to their lead, and dominated puck possession and the shot clock against the listless Senators the rest of the way.

Adding further concern for the Senators will be the condition of captain Erik Karlsson. Having played through a foot injury in these playoffs, Karlsson left Game 5 after an awkward fall during the second period and didn’t return for the third period.

Craig Anderson had a rough first period for the Senators

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins came out flying on Sunday afternoon with what was perhaps their best start of the playoffs.

Thanks to goals from Olli Maatta, Sidney Crosby, Nick Bonino and Scott Wilson they were able to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.

What was amazing about the entire sequence is Senators coach Guy Boucher pulled starting goalie Craig Anderson in favor of backup Mike Condon after the the third goal, only to put Anderson back in after the next stoppage.

Anderson promptly gave up a goal on the first shot he faced after returning.

Crosby’s goal came on a deflection in front of the net on a power play, while Bonino’s goal was the result of a dominant shift from the Penguins that saw them spend nearly two minutes cycling the puck in the offensive zone.

Anderson was replaced by Condon for the start of the second period.

Bryan Rust returns to Penguins lineup; Schultz, Hornqvist remain out

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — After missing the past two games due to injury, Bryan Rust will be back in the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

He will replace forward Conor Sheary who will be coming out of the lineup to make room.

Rust will start the game skating on the third-line alongside Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney.

But while the Penguins are getting a little bit of help on the injury front with the return of Rust, forward Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Justin Schultz will remain out of the lineup.

Schultz took part in the pre-game warm-up but did not take any line rushes and returned to the locker room five minutes before anyone else. With Schultz and Chad Ruhwedel (injured in Game 4) out of the lineup that means Mark Streit will be in and skate alongside Ian Cole on the team’s third pairing.

Hornqvist did not take part in the pre-game warm-up.

As for the Senators, they will go with seven defensemen on Sunday with Ben Harpur drawing into the lineup.