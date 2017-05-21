Getty

Russia tops Finland to take Bronze at World Championships

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Russia topped Finland on Sunday, 5-3, to win the Bronze Medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

Russia finishes the tournament having won eight of its 10 games, with its only losses coming to the United States in group play and Canada in the semifinals.

On Sunday Russia stormed out in front by scoring the game’s first four goals.

But Finland responded with three of its own to make it a one-goal game in the third period before a Nikita Kucherov tally put the game away for Russia with just a little more than 12 minutes to play.

Valeri Nichushkin recorded three assists for Russia in the win, while Nikita Gusev scored a pair of goals and added an assist.

Canada vs. Sweden, World Championships Gold Medal Game

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Canada will go for its third straight gold medal at the IIHF World Championships on Sunday when it takes on Sweden in the championship game.

Canada made it to this point after defeating Russia on Saturday in the semifinals, while Sweden was able to top Finland in its semifinal.

The Canadian team enters Sunday’s game having won eight of its first nine games in the tournament with its only defeat coming at the hands of Switzerland in the first round.

Sweden enters the game riding a six-game winning streak, including its 4-1 win over Finland in the semifinal on Saturday.

The Senators’ power play is stuck in an 0-for-25 slump

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators are two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for a lot of reasons.

For one, Erik Karlsson has turned in a Conn Smythe worthy performance on the blue line.

They have completely bought into Guy Boucher’s system and are frustrating opposing offenses.

Craig Anderson has been, for the most part, stellar as the last line of defense in goal.

One area that is not really responsible for their postseason success, however, has been the power play.

Entering Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh the Senators have converted on just 11.5 percent of their power play opportunities this postseason, the third worst mark among the 16 playoff teams.

But it’s actually been even worse than that since the start of the second round.

After going 5-for-23 in their first-round win over the Boston Bruins, the Senators have converted on just one of their 29 opportunities since then. They have not scored a power play goal since Game 1 of their second-round series against the New York Rangers and are currently riding an 0-for-25 drought.

Their 0-for-4 performance in Game 4 was not only a significant factor in their 3-2 loss, but it was a particularly ugly showing from the unit. Before that game Boucher seemed to feel the unit was getting the right looks and shots, but just was not able to score.

“I have to know what’s what and when it’s awful, it’s awful,” said Boucher, via NHL.com. “It hasn’t been awful. We have had all the puck possession and the looks that we wanted to, we just haven’t scored. In Game 4 we did not. That was not a good power-play day. We have to be better.”

When asked on Saturday why power plays tend to go dry in the playoffs, Boucher said “It’s a lot easier to destroy something than it is to build something,” speaking to the nature of teams to be extra-defensive in the playoffs.

Obviously it has not had too much of a negative impact on their ability to win this postseason, but given that 12 of their first 16 games have been decided a singe goal (including four of their six losses) an extra power play goal here and there would probably be welcomed.

Murray gets Game 5 start for Penguins; injured players game-time decisions

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — In what should be no surprise following his performance in Game 4 on Friday night, Matt Murray will be back in the starting lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon when they return home to face the Ottawa Senators, coach Mike Sullivan announced before the game.

Murray, who backstopped the Penguins to the Stanley Cup a year ago, opened the 2017 playoffs with an injury setting the stage for Marc-Andre Fleury to regain his starting job and carry the Penguins through the first two rounds. Even when Murray was healthy Fleury was playing far too well to be removed from the lineup. That changed in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals when Fleury gave up four goals in the first period and was replaced by Murray.

Murray went on to stop 19 of the 20 shots he faced that night, then stopped 24 out of 26 on Friday night.

In other lineup news for the Penguins, Sullivan also announced that forward Tom Kuhnhackl and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel will be out of the lineup due to injury. Ruhwedel suffered a concussion on Friday night following a hit by Bobby Ryan.

Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust and Justin Schultz will all be game-time decisions.

All three players have missed the past two games for the Penguins. While they would like to have any of them back in the lineup, Schultz’s absence is the one they are probably feeling the most given the banged up state of the defense.

