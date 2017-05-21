Phil Kessel came to the rescue after Nick Bonino’s truck broke down

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Did that car break down? Need a lift? Who should you call?

Well, if you’re Nick Bonino, it’s apparently best to call teammate Phil Kessel.

According to numerous reports, the story goes that while driving to PPG Paints Arena for Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, Bonino’s truck broke down. No worries. Kessel reportedly came to the rescue with a roadside assist, picking Bonino up and getting him to the arena on time.

“It was weird. All of a sudden the gas didn’t work and the power steering went out in the middle of the highway. I was able to get it to the side,” Bonino told reporters.

“Great teammate Phil Kessel came and picked me up. I owe a lot to Phil tonight for being here, a great guy.”

Nice guy. Tries hard. Loves to carpool -SK https://t.co/yhp24A2HCh — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 21, 2017

The camaraderie of the vaunted HBK Line from a year ago still runs strong.

Bonino had a pair of assists and Kessel had a goal and an assist, as the Penguins dismantled the Senators 7-0 to take a 3-2 series lead, pushing Pittsburgh within one victory of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.