Guy Boucher explains why he kept changing goalies in Game 5

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — One of the stranger moments in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-0 win on Sunday afternoon came late in the first period when Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher took a page out of the Mike Keenan playbook and made multiple goalie changes within five minutes of clock time.

The first change came after Bryan Rust scored to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead with just under four minutes to play in the period, resulting in Boucher removing starter Craig Anderson and replacing him with backup Mike Condon.

After Condon played just a little more than one minute (and made a huge save on Josh Archibald), Boucher decided to go back to Anderson for the remainder of the period.

After the game, Boucher explained his thought process behind the decision. Basically, he was trying to slow down a game that was rapidly getting away from his team without having to use a timeout.

“You want to keep your timeout, you might need it later,” said Boucher. “I thought I was just trying to stall things without taking a timeout then just put him back in.”

Anderson would then give up a fourth goal after returning and was pulled for good at the start of the second period.

Boucher explained that he wanted Anderson to know he has confidence in him, but also did not want to have him play the rest of the game given where it was headed.

“He is my man, I have total confidence in him, and I want him to know that,” said Boucher. “I wanted him to go back out there. But when I saw where the game was going, well, he did not have to live that for the rest of the game.”

Anderson allowed four goals on 14 shots, while Condon allowed three goals on 22 shots.

Ducks injury woes: Eaves and Rakell will miss Game 6

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

This isn’t good news for the Anaheim Ducks.

On Sunday, head coach Randy Carlyle said that forwards Patrick Eaves and Rickard Rakell did not travel with the team to Nashville and will not be available for Game 6 tomorrow.

The Ducks trail the Nashville Predators 3-2 in the Western Conference Final, following Saturday’s 3-1 loss at home.

Rakell, who has 13 points in 15 games this postseason, didn’t play Saturday, with the official announcement of his absence from the lineup because of a lower-body injury coming during the warm-up.

Eaves, who had instantly fit in with Anaheim’s lineup after he was acquired prior to the trade deadline, hasn’t played since Game 3 of the second round.

The news comes one day after Eaves skated — a promising sign at the time, with Carlyle saying yesterday the veteran right winger was one step closer to potentially returning to the lineup.

“It wasn’t a positive response from Eaves in skating yesterday,” said Carlyle on Sunday. “So we decided we’d leave him at home. And Rakell wasn’t ready to skate today. So both players are not available to us.”

Now, the biggest concern for the Ducks is whether John Gibson will be ready for Game 6.

The Ducks goalie left Saturday’s contest after the first period with a lower-body injury. He didn’t return, although he apparently stated to the coaching staff that he will be ready to play Monday.

He will be re-evaluated tomorrow, said Carlyle.

Phil Kessel came to the rescue after Nick Bonino’s truck broke down

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

Did that car break down? Need a lift? Who should you call?

Well, if you’re Nick Bonino, it’s apparently best to call teammate Phil Kessel.

According to numerous reports, the story goes that while driving to PPG Paints Arena for Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, Bonino’s truck broke down. No worries. Kessel reportedly came to the rescue with a roadside assist, picking Bonino up and getting him to the arena on time.

“It was weird. All of a sudden the gas didn’t work and the power steering went out in the middle of the highway. I was able to get it to the side,” Bonino told reporters.

“Great teammate Phil Kessel came and picked me up. I owe a lot to Phil tonight for being here, a great guy.”

The camaraderie of the vaunted HBK Line from a year ago still runs strong.

Bonino had a pair of assists and Kessel had a goal and an assist, as the Penguins dismantled the Senators 7-0 to take a 3-2 series lead, pushing Pittsburgh within one victory of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Sweden defeats Canada in the shootout to win 2017 World Championship

By Cam TuckerMay 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Sweden halted Team Canada’s bid for a third straight World Championship title thanks to a 2-1 shootout victory on Sunday.

Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson both scored on Calvin Pickard in the shootout, while Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 42 of 43 shots he faced during regulation and overtime, and then turned aside all four Canadian attempts in the shootout.

Time to celebrate for Sweden.

Is that William Nylander with the hit of the tournament?

In seriousness, that’s a great moment for the 35-year-old Lundqvist, who passionately stated his reasons for joining Team Sweden after the New York Rangers were ousted from the Stanley Cup playoffs in the second round.

“My brother [Joel] is the captain there and I haven’t played with him for 12 years,” said Lundqvist earlier this month. “Also the fact that we’re not part of the Olympics. I see this as an opportunity to play for my country one more time and with my brother. I’m going to go there and try and finish really strong this season and I’m going to reflect.”

Nylander, only 21 years of age, added to his impressive first full NHL season by being named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Senators pulled Erik Karlsson to save him for Game 6

By Adam GretzMay 21, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Not only were the Ottawa Senators on the wrong end of a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon, but they gave their fans a little bit of an additional scare when superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson did not play the final 25 minutes of the game.

It turns out, the Senators simply made the decision to rest their best player and not risk further injury in a game that was already well out of hand.

Karlsson has not quite been 100 percent this season and was playing with a fractured foot earlier in the playoffs.

Sunday’s decision to remove him from the game was similar to one the Senators made early in their second-round series against the New York Rangers.

“Everything is fine,” said Karlsson after the game when asked for an injury update.

“As you all know the score was not what we wanted. Not only with me, but we decided to shorten down the bench a bit and move on to the next game.”

Along with Karlsson, forward Derick Brassard and defenseman Cody Ceci also sat out the third period.

Boucher said all three players could have returned if needed, something that Karlsson also echoed after the game.

“Oh yeah, absolutely, that is not an issue,” said Karlsson. “Same as the Rangers series. Same mentality, same thing. Again I think we all just need to move on from this game pretty quick. Sometimes it’s wrong to say, but you would rather lose like this than an overtime or something like that. I don’t think we played the way we needed to to be in this game today, they certainly did. We know this is not acceptable and we have to move on.”

Karlsson has 15 points in 17 games for the Senators this postseason while playing more than 29 minutes per game. He has been arguably the best player in the entire league in the playoffs.

