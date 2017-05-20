Penguins’ Sullivan considers Schultz Game 5 return ‘a possibility’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It might not be wise to get your hopes up on this, but Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that a Justin Schultz return is “a possibility” for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators.

Now, Sullivan didn’t give an indication about how strong that possibility is, so take that with a grain of salt.

During Saturday’s presser, he deemed Schultz, Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust all “day-to-day.”

As you’re likely aware, “day-to-day” is a confusing designation even during the regular season. In the playoffs, it’s even more difficult to really gauge what such a reading means.

That said, with Sullivan confirming a concussion for Chad Ruhwedel last night, and the awful injury news for Ryan Johansen in the other series, vague optimism sure beats a direct and cold readout.

The Senators also have some injury situations to watch:

Alex Burrows skated today and is a possibility for Game 5. Mark Borowiecki could also return in what would be his first game since Round 1. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 20, 2017

Game 5 airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream link.