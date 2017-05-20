Penguins’ Sullivan considers Schultz Game 5 return ‘a possibility’

It might not be wise to get your hopes up on this, but Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that a Justin Schultz return is “a possibility” for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators.
Now, Sullivan didn’t give an indication about how strong that possibility is, so take that with a grain of salt.
During Saturday’s presser, he deemed Schultz, Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust all “day-to-day.”
As you’re likely aware, “day-to-day” is a confusing designation even during the regular season. In the playoffs, it’s even more difficult to really gauge what such a reading means.
That said, with Sullivan confirming a concussion for Chad Ruhwedel last night, and the awful injury news for Ryan Johansen in the other series, vague optimism sure beats a direct and cold readout.
The Senators also have some injury situations to watch:
Game 5 airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream link.