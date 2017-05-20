NHL fines Getzlaf $10K for ‘inappropriate remark’ from Game 4

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The NHL fined Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf $10K for “directing an inappropriate remark toward another on-ice participant” during Thursday’s 3-2 overtime Game 4 win against the Nashville Predators.

As far as who that on-ice participant was … the league didn’t specify.

“Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable,” Colin Campbell said. “The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”

Andrew Shaw was suspended one game for a homophobic remark during the 2016 postseason, also incurring a $5K fine. Many wonder why Getzlaf received double the fine but no suspension.

This is likely the exchange that drew the league’s attention:

I need a lip reader for what Ryan Getzlaf says here, right now. #NHLDucks pic.twitter.com/ucco9FkWf5 — Piero P. (@THAT_G0MEZ) May 19, 2017

This decision comes shortly after Toronto Blue Jays suspended outfielder Kevin Pillar two games for a homophobic slur.

Shaw was suspended 1 playoff game in '16 for his homophobic slur. Getzlaf fined $10K. Shaw's $5K fine was for flipping double bird at refs. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 20, 2017

Game 4 of the Western Conference Final was a heated contest between the Predators and Ducks, with plenty of hits and a stream of penalties late for Anaheim. The Ducks may have been frustrated with officials late in the contest, especially since Ryan Johansen likely got away with a penalty moments before Nashville scored the game-tying goal.

Johansen’s done for the series, but not before contributing to the war of words in the series.

Game 5 takes place at 7:15 p.m. ET tonight on NBC (Stream online here).