What Mike Fisher’s injury could mean for Predators

No doubt about it, a wild Game 4 between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators produced some aches and pains for just about every player. One would imagine many bags of ice deployed in each locker room.

Two players – one per team – stood out as possibly hurt during overtime, though: Rickard Rakell of the Ducks and Mike Fisher of the Predators.

When it comes to Fisher, his status for Saturday’s Game 5 seems quite fuzzy.

He’s not an obvious scorer, yet he has his uses for Nashville. Check the video above to find out what his absence might mean for the Preds.

As typical this time of year, things are murkier for Rakell, who did make an impact even in overtime. Still, there’s reason to believe that he could be available for Anaheim:

Naturally, we’ll get a better idea as time goes along, possibly extending to game time.

Game 5 airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream link).