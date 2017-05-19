What Mike Fisher injury could mean for Predators

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

No doubt about it, a wild Game 4 between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators produced some aches and pains for just about every player. One would imagine many bags of ice deployed in each locker room.

Two players – one per team – stood out as possibly hurt during overtime, though: Rickard Rakell of the Ducks and Mike Fisher of the Predators.

When it comes to Fisher, his status for Saturday’s Game 5 seems quite fuzzy.

Peter Laviolette says Mike Fisher is under evaluation, presumably due to injury. #Preds #ANAvsNSH — Thomas Willis (@TomAWillis) May 19, 2017

He’s not an obvious scorer, yet he has his uses for Nashville. Check the video above to find out what his absence might mean for the Preds.

As typical this time of year, things are murkier for Rakell, who did make an impact even in overtime. Still, there’s reason to believe that he could be available for Anaheim:

Just saw Rickard Rakell from press room walking and talking with teammate. Not certain but believe RC said he was OK. We'll update tomorrow. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) May 19, 2017

Naturally, we’ll get a better idea as time goes along, possibly extending to game time.

Game 5 airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream link).