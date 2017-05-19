Getty

Ward expected to be ready for next season after shoulder surgery

2 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

On Friday, Sharks GM Doug Wilson released an update on the health of veteran forward Joel Ward.

From the club:

“Joel was dealing with a minor shoulder injury last season and, once the season ended, had a choice to either rehab the injury or to have a surgical procedure.

“Joel opted to proceed wot the surgical procedure, which was completed successfully, and he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2017 season.”

This might explain why the 36-year-old had such a tough season offensively. Ward scored just 10 goals and 29 points in 78 games, a significant decrease from his first season in San Jose, when he scored 21 and 43.

This season promises to be a big one for Ward. He’s heading into the last of a three-year, $9.825 million deal — one that carries a $3.275M average annual cap hit — and could be exposed in the upcoming expansion draft.

That could be interesting, because Vegas GM George McPhee is very familiar with Ward from their time together in Washington.

BREAKING: Preds’ Johansen done for playoffs after emergency thigh surgery

Getty
2 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

Nashville’s Stanley Cup chances were dealt a crushing blow on Friday.

Per Sportsnet, No. 1 center and leading scorer Ryan Johansen suffered a season-ending thigh injury during last night’s OT loss. The ailment will require surgery and 2-3 months of recovery following the procedure.

Update: Nashville released a statement confirming the initial Sportsnet report. The Preds added that Johansen underwent emergency surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and that the procedure was successful.

Johansen, 24, was averaging 20:46 TOI per night through 14 playoff games and, as mentioned, led all Preds with 13 points.

It’s unclear when Johansen’s injury occurred. He played nearly 28 minutes last night, his highest TOI of the playoffs, and was taking regular shifts in overtime, his last coming just before Corey Perry scored the winner midway through the extra session.

Prior to the injury, Johansen had been engaged in an ongoing battle with Anaheim center Ryan Kesler. He took Kesler to task after being hounded throughout Game 2.

“I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that,” Johansen said. “It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey and it sucks when you’ve got to pull a stick out of your groin every shift.”

Report: Buchberger, Gomez candidates to join Isles’ coaching staff

Getty
2 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

Doug Weight’s coaching staff has already undergone changes, and still might undergo some more.

Following the hire of Luke Richardson as assistant coach — replacing the outgoing Bob Corkum — the Isles are reportedly considering more ex-NHLers to work with Weight next season.

From Newsday:

Kelly Buchberger, also a former Oilers teammate and longtime friend, is likely to join the Isles after the NHL Draft, according to multiple sources. Buchberger is still under contract with the Oilers as a player development coach.

And Scott Gomez, the former Devil and Ranger who retired prior to last season, is a candidate to join Weight’s staff as well, possibly to focus on the Isles’ inconsistent power play.

Weight, Richardson and Buchberger were all teammates in Edmonton in the early-to-mid 90s. Buchberger has some good coaching history — one year as the head man in AHL Springfield, six more as an Oilers assistant — but hasn’t been behind the bench since 2014.

Gomez, meanwhile, has never served in an official coaching capacity (understandable, given was still playing as recently as ’15-16). It’s safe to assume he learned something from working with ex-Caps coach Adam Oates, who has turned himself into a personal player consultant/individual skills coach. Gomez praised Oates for salvaging his career and getting a contract from the Blues in 2015.

“That guy brought me back from the dead,” Gomez said, per the Star-Ledger. “You bet I was going to take advantage.”

What this all means for the Isles’ existing staff remains to be seen. Newsday reported that assistant Greg Cronin’s status is “unknown for now,” and there’s been no update on the future of fellow assistant Matt Bertani or goalie coach Mike Dunham.

Could the ‘Hawks be forced to move Anisimov?

Getty
9 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

The question has become an annual tradition in Chicago:

Who are we going to lose this summer?

Seemingly every offseason, GM Stan Bowman is tasked with getting his team cap compliant, which usually means jettisoning a significant player (or two). Last year, it was Andrew Shaw and Teuvo Teravainen. The summer prior to that, it was Patrick Sharp and Brandon Saad.

This year Scott Darling has already been sent to Carolina, and Bowman still has work to do. Could that include shipping out Artem Anisimov, one of the key pieces acquired in the Saad trade?

More, from the Chicago Tribune:

Anisimov has been rumored to be on the block given his reasonable contract and good production the last few years.

And the Hawks may believe they have potential second-line centers in Nick Schmaltz and Tanner Kero to play between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin.

Anisimov, who turns 29 this month, just wrapped the first of a five-year, $22.75 million deal with a $4.55M average annual cap hit. That’s pretty good value for a guy that’s thrived offensively next to Kane and Panarin — this year, Anisimov scored a career-best 45 points, despite only playing in 64 games.

Had he stayed healthy and played all 82, he’s looking at close to 60 points.

Anisimov has a no-movement clause and, beginning in ’18-19, a modified no-trade (in which he can list up to 10 teams he can be traded to).

There have been other options floated in Chicago, of course. Many have pointed to Marcus Kruger — who makes $3.08M annually — as a candidate to be moved, and there’s been talk about trying to offload the remainder of Marian Hossa‘s contract (which runs through 2021).

The catch is that Anisimov would likely net a much higher return than Kruger or Hossa. Centers of his caliber, and with his cap hit, have pretty good value across the league. Getting something quality in return could be a necessity for Bowman, who vowed to make the team better after a disappointing playoff exit.

Guy Boucher explains why power plays get ‘difficult’ in the playoffs

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughMay 19, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

A good power play is a nice thing to have in the playoffs.

Obviously.

But history shows that it’s not essential for success. Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher learned that in 2011 when he was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We lost to Boston (in the Eastern Conference Final),” Boucher said Friday. “We had an outstanding power play, and it was making us win games. We get into the seventh game, and we didn’t get one single power play, and Boston was at about 3.5 percent power play the entire playoffs, and they won the Stanley Cup.”

Now, granted, the Bruins’ power play did convert five times in the final against Vancouver, while the Canucks’ previously lethal power play went dry when they needed it the most.

So it’s not like special teams can’t have a significant impact in the postseason. To cite two other recent examples, the 2014 Kings (23.5%) and 2016 Penguins (23.4%) each had excellent power plays on their way to hoisting the Cup.

But Boucher is right that champions can be made without scoring a ton with the man advantage. The 2011 Bruins finished at 11.4 percent; the 2012 Kings at 12.8, and the 2013 Blackhawks at 11.4.

What has been necessary, for the most part, is a good penalty kill.

In fact, in the last decade, only one team — the 2015 Blackhawks — has won the Cup with a PK below 83.3 percent. Those ‘Hawks finished the playoffs at 79.0 percent. However, it should be noted that they were excellent penalty killers in the final against Tampa Bay, allowing just one PP goal in six games.

“I know that once the playoffs start, power plays are very difficult,” said Boucher. “You look at all the teams, it’s all the same everywhere. The reason is simple. The guys are so dedicated to defending. They’re in the lanes and blocking shots with a much higher percentage. It’s like there’s five goalies out there, and it’s very tough to manufacture goals.

“It’s just because the playoffs are about paying the price. They’re about desperation. And there’s a lot of that on penalty kills. It’s a lot easier to destroy something than it is to build something.”

The Senators’ power play is converting at just 12.5 percent in these playoffs, and they’re two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final.

Their PK is at 88.0 percent.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs — special teams