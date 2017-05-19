Sens to wear Canadian flag stickers on their helmets

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Ottawa Senators will be sporting Canadian flag stickers on their helmets when they take on Pittsburgh tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Sens are the last Canadian team alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Ottawa is the capital of Canada. Hence, the stickers.

The Sens have even garnered support from a famous fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think all Canadians will be rooting for the final Canadian team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Trudeau said last week.

Not every Canadian agreed with the PM’s sentiment, but the Sens have an opportunity tonight to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on the defending champs.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when the Canadiens beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in the final.

Sens players sporting a Canadian flag sticker on their helmets for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/4riZIq3MAz — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) May 19, 2017

