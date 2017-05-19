Report: Buchberger, Gomez candidates to join Isles’ coaching staff

Doug Weight’s coaching staff has already undergone changes, and still might undergo some more.
Following the hire of Luke Richardson as assistant coach — replacing the outgoing Bob Corkum — the Isles are reportedly considering more ex-NHLers to work with Weight next season.
From Newsday:
Kelly Buchberger, also a former Oilers teammate and longtime friend, is likely to join the Isles after the NHL Draft, according to multiple sources. Buchberger is still under contract with the Oilers as a player development coach.
And Scott Gomez, the former Devil and Ranger who retired prior to last season, is a candidate to join Weight’s staff as well, possibly to focus on the Isles’ inconsistent power play.
Weight, Richardson and Buchberger were all teammates in Edmonton in the early-to-mid 90s. Buchberger has some good coaching history — one year as the head man in AHL Springfield, six more as an Oilers assistant — but hasn’t been behind the bench since 2014.
Gomez, meanwhile, has never served in an official coaching capacity (understandable, given was still playing as recently as ’15-16). It’s safe to assume he learned something from working with ex-Caps coach Adam Oates, who has turned himself into a personal player consultant/individual skills coach. Gomez praised Oates for salvaging his career and getting a contract from the Blues in 2015.
“That guy brought me back from the dead,” Gomez said, per the Star-Ledger. “You bet I was going to take advantage.”
What this all means for the Isles’ existing staff remains to be seen. Newsday reported that assistant Greg Cronin’s status is “unknown for now,” and there’s been no update on the future of fellow assistant Matt Bertani or goalie coach Mike Dunham.
The Bronze Medal game for the 2017 IIHF World Hockey Championships takes place on Sunday with Russia taking on Finland.
Finland, 5-4 in the tournament, dropped its semifinal game to Sweden on Saturday by a 4-1 margin. Its appearance in the tournament has been a little bit of a roller coaster, losing to both France and the Czech Republic, and barely sneaking by Norway, Belarus and Switzerland. But it did eliminate the United States in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 shutout win.
Russia, meanwhile, lost its semifinal game on Saturday to Canada. It was only Russia’s second loss of the tournament.
You can catch all of the action on Sunday on our Live Stream.
Click here for the Live Stream.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators enter Game 5 on Sunday afternoon tied 2-2 in their Eastern Conference Finals series following Pittsburgh’s 3-2 win on Friday night.
It seems like a given that Matt Murray will be back in net for the Penguins after he was given the Game 4 start and backstopped the team to a win to even the series.
All of the action starts at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and can also be streamed online via our Live Stream.
Here is all of the information you need for Sunday’s game.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)
Related
— Justin Schultz could return for Game 5
— Matt Murray solid in return to starting lineup
Pontus Aberg scored his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal on Saturday, and then he was removed from the game and put through concussion protocol.
In his ninth career postseason game, Aberg scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Nashville Predators versus the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5.
He was in the right spot to collect a rebound from a Filip Forsberg shot, diving around Jonathan Bernier to slide the puck into the net just past the midway point of the third period.
Prior to that, however, Aberg was hit to the ice — an incident that didn’t go unnoticed.
Aberg was eventually removed from the Predators bench to undergo protocol. According to NHL.com, he didn’t play another shift after his goal — even though he said the incident that forced him from the game occurred before he scored.
“They called me off of there, after I scored that goal,” he said. “So I didn’t expect that. It didn’t hurt me at all. But the league called it in, so I had to. But I’m feeling good.
“I kind of face planted there and lost my tooth, but it didn’t hurt my head.”
The Predators now have a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Final. Game 6 of the series goes Monday in Nashville, as the Predators will look to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, which would be another first for this franchise.
The Anaheim Ducks now need a win to force a seventh game in the Western Conference Final. They’ll have the opportunity on Monday, as the series shifts back to Nashville.
Ducks goalie John Gibson left Saturday’s Game 5 after the first period and didn’t return because of a lower-body injury.
Jonathan Bernier replaced Gibson and gave up two goals on 18 shots, as Anaheim lost 3-1 on home ice and now sits on the brink of elimination.
Despite his injury Saturday, Gibson seems pretty confident he’ll be ready for Game 6.
“He made the statement he’d be in the next game for us when canvassed him after the game,” coach Randy Carlyle told reporters.
“We can’t risk him. Maybe that’s the adrenaline and whatnot. We’ll do an assessment tomorrow, and we’ll do an assessment once we get to Nashville Monday morning, and we’ll see where that takes us.”
Injuries have become a huge story in this series — for both teams. The Ducks were already without Patrick Eaves and just prior to puck drop Saturday, it was revealed Rickard Rakell would not play because of a lower-body injury.
According to Carlyle after the game, Eaves and Rakell are both considered day to day.
Eaves skated earlier in the day, which is promising for the Ducks.