Report: Buchberger, Gomez candidates to join Isles’ coaching staff

Doug Weight’s coaching staff has already undergone changes, and still might undergo some more.

Following the hire of Luke Richardson as assistant coach — replacing the outgoing Bob Corkum — the Isles are reportedly considering more ex-NHLers to work with Weight next season.

From Newsday:

Kelly Buchberger, also a former Oilers teammate and longtime friend, is likely to join the Isles after the NHL Draft, according to multiple sources. Buchberger is still under contract with the Oilers as a player development coach.

And Scott Gomez, the former Devil and Ranger who retired prior to last season, is a candidate to join Weight’s staff as well, possibly to focus on the Isles’ inconsistent power play.

Weight, Richardson and Buchberger were all teammates in Edmonton in the early-to-mid 90s. Buchberger has some good coaching history — one year as the head man in AHL Springfield, six more as an Oilers assistant — but hasn’t been behind the bench since 2014.

Gomez, meanwhile, has never served in an official coaching capacity (understandable, given was still playing as recently as ’15-16). It’s safe to assume he learned something from working with ex-Caps coach Adam Oates, who has turned himself into a personal player consultant/individual skills coach. Gomez praised Oates for salvaging his career and getting a contract from the Blues in 2015.

“That guy brought me back from the dead,” Gomez said, per the Star-Ledger. “You bet I was going to take advantage.”

What this all means for the Isles’ existing staff remains to be seen. Newsday reported that assistant Greg Cronin’s status is “unknown for now,” and there’s been no update on the future of fellow assistant Matt Bertani or goalie coach Mike Dunham.