Coyotes investing heavily in Euro scouting, after years of scraping by

By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

“I do feel like we’re paying the price for running relatively lean in our scouting department.”

The above quote (per Fox Sports Arizona) was from former Coyotes GM Don Maloney back in 2014, talking about how the club’s ownership issues — and, subsequently, his limited budget — resulted in a patchwork, skeleton scouting staff, and bad draft results.

Two years later, Maloney was fired. His replacement, John Chayka, has since set about correcting one of the major issues that plagued his predecessor. Especially in Europe.

“Almost a quarter of the league is now from European countries,” Chayka said of his bolstered scouting department, per Arizona Sports. “It’s gotten more and more competitive to find good players; NHL players.

“For us, this was something we wanted to invest in heavily.”

Though Maloney was able to reap some benefits from the Anthony LeBlanc-led ownership takeover four years ago, he was also saddled with the results of the previous regime. Per Fox Sports, prior to LeBlanc’s arrival the Coyotes had no scouts covering college free agents, and just a single European scout based in the Czech Republic.

He was responsible for covering the entire continent.

Now, compare that to what Chayka’s got in place:

Arizona has five European-based scouts. Thomas Carlsson is based in Sweden; Sergei Kuznetsov is based in Russia; Max Kolu is based in Finland; Robert Neuhauser is based in the Czech Republic and European Player Development Coach Brett Stewart is based in Norway. Those five scouts also canvas other hockey-playing European nations such as Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Italy, Slovenia and the Baltic States.

In addition, Chayka takes several trips to Europe for scouting purposes (he attended the IIHF World Championship) and Chayka estimated that Director of Amateur Scouting Tim Bernhardt is in Europe “every five to six weeks” to evaluate talent.

The bolstered staff seems to be paying off.

Earlier this week, the Coyotes made a splash by signing veteran KHL forward Mario Kempe to a one-year deal. Kempe, 28, was a former Flyers draft pick that’s spent most of his pro career playing in Russia and his native Sweden. He 14 goals and 34 points in 56 games this year for KHL club Vityaz Podolsk.

No reinforcements coming for Penguins

By Jason BroughMay 19, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have a new starting goalie between the pipes, but it doesn’t sound like they’ll have any new skaters tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against Ottawa.

Defenseman Justin Schultz, along with forwards Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist, are not ready to return to action, according to Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. All three remain day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Sullivan also said that Tom Kuhnhackl won’t be in the lineup tonight. It was thought that Kuhnhackl might play Wednesday in Game 3, but the Penguins went with seven defensemen instead, with Mark Streit picking up an assist on Sidney Crosby‘s power-play goal.

The Penguins lost Game 3 by four goals, falling 5-1 to the Sens.

Whether the Pens go with seven defenseman again tonight will be a game-time decision, Sullivan said.

The Senators lead the Penguins, 2-1, in the series.

Bolts ‘very interested’ in extending Budaj

By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

Tampa Bay needs a backup for Andrei Vasilevskiy next season, and it might already have one in house.

Peter Budaj, acquired at the deadline in the Ben Bishop-to-Los Angeles trade, played well enough down the stretch to pique the interest of Bolts GM Steve Yzerman.

“We were very please with the finish to the season Peter had,” Yzerman said on Thursday, in an interview with WDAE 620 radio. “We’d very much be interested in bringing him back.”

Budaj, 34, was one of the biggest surprises in the league last year. He was originally signed to be the Kings’ No. 3 netminder, but ascended to the starting job after an injury to Jonathan Quick and ineffective play from Jeff Zatkoff.

It was a noteworthy development for a guy that played exactly one game during the ’15-16 campaign, and was out of the NHL entirely the year prior. Budaj responded by going 30-21-3 this season, with a .915 save percentage and 2.18 GAA — most of it with the Kings.

After joining the Bolts, he started four times and won three games as the club made a frenetic late push for a playoff spot.

This summer’s goalie market is expected to be crazy — it’s been active already, and it’s only the third week in May — so the Bolts might be smart to lock Budaj in now, rather than see how free agency unfolds. He’s coming off a one-year, $600,000 deal, so he could probably be retained on the cheap. And if he struggles, there’s always Kristers Gudlevskis in the system.

Gudlevskis, 24, has appeared in three career games with the Bolts, spending extensive time in the American League. He’s currently a restricted free agent.

Burrows a game-time decision for Senators

By Jason BroughMay 19, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Alex Burrows will be a game-time decision for the Ottawa Senators tonight against Pittsburgh.

Burrows was forced to leave Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final with a lower-body injury. He only logged 6:02 of ice time in the Sens’ victory, but still had time to register an assist on Mike Hoffman‘s goal in the opening minute of the contest.

“It’s not as bad as we thought,” head coach Guy Boucher told reporters this morning. “We’re going to go back and see with the therapist. He was doing treatment there. We’ll see if he’s okay for tonight. I mean, if he’s not, we’re okay. We’ve got enough guys ready to go. But we’re not talking about a long-term thing.

Burrows has no goals and five assists in these playoffs. The 36-year-old winger was traded from Vancouver at the deadline.

If Burrows can’t go tonight, Tommy Wingels could draw back into the lineup.

Murray over Fleury? It’s sure looking that way (Update: It’s official)

By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Matt Murray was the first goalie off the ice at Pittsburgh’s optional skate ahead of tonight’s Game 4 versus Ottawa.

While that doesn’t make anything official, it does set the stage for a dramatic change in net.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who has started every game for the Pens this postseason, stayed on the ice longer this morning, working out for close to an hour — usually indicative of the extra work a backup traditionally takes before a game.

Update: Pens head coach Mike Sullivan has officially announced that Murray will start, and Fleury will back up. Sullivan said Fleury handled the decision “like the professional that he always is.”

This marks the second consecutive postseason in which Sullivan’s made a bold goalie switch in the conference final.

Last year, in the fifth game against Tampa Bay, Sullivan went to Fleury as his starter after Murray struggled in Game 4. The move didn’t exactly pay off, as Fleury looked somewhat shaky in a 4-3 OT loss, and finished with just 21 saves on 25 shots (.840 save percentage).

In Game 6, the Pens went back to Murray, and he was excellent for the remainder of the series. The Bolts only beat him three times on 47 shots over the final two games, and Murray carried that stellar play over to the Stanley Cup Final, where he posted a .920 save percentage over six games.

Some opined that Sullivan was fortunate his flip-flopping didn’t cost the team.