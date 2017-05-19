Burrows a game-time decision for Senators

Alex Burrows will be a game-time decision for the Ottawa Senators tonight against Pittsburgh.
Burrows was forced to leave Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final with a lower-body injury. He only logged 6:02 of ice time in the Sens’ victory, but still had time to register an assist on Mike Hoffman‘s goal in the opening minute of the contest.
“It’s not as bad as we thought,” head coach Guy Boucher told reporters this morning. “We’re going to go back and see with the therapist. He was doing treatment there. We’ll see if he’s okay for tonight. I mean, if he’s not, we’re okay. We’ve got enough guys ready to go. But we’re not talking about a long-term thing.
Burrows has no goals and five assists in these playoffs. The 36-year-old winger was traded from Vancouver at the deadline.
If Burrows can’t go tonight, Tommy Wingels could draw back into the lineup.