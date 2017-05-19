2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, May 19

By Joey AlfieriMay 19, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray? That’s the decision Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins have to make ahead of Game 4 in Ottawa tonight.

Pittsburgh needs to bounce back after a poor performance on Wednesday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators (Sens lead 2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Ottawa’s 5-1 win in Game 3

By Joey AlfieriMay 19, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks were able to get off to a fantastic start in Nashville during Game 4 (they dominated the shot clock 14-2 and led 1-0 heading into the second period).

But despite going into the third frame with a 2-0 lead, they allowed the Predators to force overtime.

Anaheim still managed to pick up the win to tie the series, but there are some things they’ll have to clean up if they want to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Taking less penalties in crucial moments has to be near the top of the list.

The Ducks took four penalties (yes, four) during the third period of last night’s game. Corey Perry (slashing) at the 8:02 mark, Ondrej Kase (tripping) at the 11:25 mark, Kevin Bieksa (hi-sticking) at the 14:53 mark, and Josh Manson (slashing) at the 15:22 mark.

The Bieksa and Manson penalties gave the Preds a 5-on-3 power play in the late stages of the period. Nashville didn’t cash in on those opportunities on the man-advantage, but anytime a team has to kill that many penalties, it forces them to expend more energy.

To their credit, Anaheim did a great job of settling themselves down after blowing the lead with 35 seconds remaining. They came out for overtime and got the game-winning goal from Perry to even up the series.

“I can tell you you’re going to be frustrated, but we had to reset ourselves,” head coach Randy Carlyle said after the game. “And that’s one of the things — officiating is something that when it’s done you can’t control it. You don’t have any control over what’s just happened.

“The only thing you can control is how you reset yourself and how you plan to move forward. And I thought that we did a good job of understanding that we can’t change what just happened, but we sure can make an impression and go out and give us what you’ve got.”

Anaheim went from near disaster to being in a pretty good spot. The best-of-seven series is now tied at two, and if it goes to the distance, the Ducks will host two of the three games.

By Joey AlfieriMay 19, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Erik Karlsson has been a great defenseman for a long time, but NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin takes a deeper look at how Karlsson has improved in 2016-17. Karlsson has bought into Guy Boucher’s 1-3-1 system and he’s also allowed his teammates to take some of the pressure of his shoulders. This is a terrific piece on the development of one of the best players in the world. (NHL.com)

–Speaking of Karlsson, he made an appearance on The Hockey News’ list of “10 NHLers up-and-coming prospects most want to be like”. It’s not surprising that Carey Price and Sidney Crosby were also pretty high on the list. (The Hockey News)

–Team USA was dominant during the preliminary portion of the World Hockey Championship, but they dropped their first knockout game to Team Finland on Thursday afternoon. The Score breaks down the main reasons why Team USA fails to play for gold (hint: it’s not because they’re lacking talent). Seriously though, they haven’t made it to the gold medal game since they last won the tournament in 1960. (The Score)

–The Anaheim Ducks nearly blew Game 4 of the Western Conference Final after getting off to such an incredible start. But eventually, they were able to come away with a 3-2 win in overtime. Check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Memorial Cup will begin today, and Mike Morreale provides us with a list of all the best prospects on the teams that are participating in the tournament (Erie, Windsor, Seattle, Saint John). OHL player of the year and Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat will suit up for Erie. (NHL.com)

–It’s not every day that you get to hear from three of the greatest players to ever hit the ice. Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr talk about how the game has changed over the years and if they’d be able to keep up in today’s NHL. (NBC Sports)

–For some reason, the Oakland A’s baseball team paid tribute to the San Jose Sharks during yesterday’s batting practice (not sure why they waited until May to do this). It’s still pretty cool to see two teams in the same city get along:

By James O'BrienMay 19, 2017, 1:31 AM EDT

No doubt about it, a wild Game 4 between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators produced some aches and pains for just about every player. One would imagine many bags of ice deployed in each locker room.

Two players – one per team – stood out as possibly hurt during overtime, though: Rickard Rakell of the Ducks and Mike Fisher of the Predators.

When it comes to Fisher, his status for Saturday’s Game 5 seems quite fuzzy.

He’s not an obvious scorer, yet he has his uses for Nashville. Check the video above to find out what his absence might mean for the Preds.

As typical this time of year, things are murkier for Rakell, who did make an impact even in overtime. Still, there’s reason to believe that he could be available for Anaheim:

Naturally, we’ll get a better idea as time goes along, possibly extending to game time.

Game 5 airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream link).

Ducks take wild Game 4 in OT vs. Predators, tie series 2-2

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

A strange goal and some odd bounces helped the Nashville Predators send Game 4 to overtime. The Anaheim Ducks ended up winning 3-2 in overtime on a pretty weird one in their own right.

With that, the series is tied 2-2 and … we all probably need a moment to catch our breath.

Luck against the Ducks

It was a dramatic contest where luck seemed to be on Nashville’s side for much of the evening.

Anaheim dominated the first period, generating a 14-2 shot advantage, yet only Rickard Rakell‘s shot beat Pekka Rinne. Nick Ritchie scored the only goal of the middle frame, but the Predators made the push that their home crowd badly wanted.

First, Rinne made a stupendous save and P.K. Subban scored on the power play to make it 2-1. A series of penalties helped Nashville continue to force the issue; still, they didn’t tie it up until Filip Forsberg‘s controversial tally with 36 seconds remaining.

Digging deep

The Ducks could have folded after a staggering turn of events. Instead, they just kept battling, forcing the Predators into multiple icing infractions in OT. Admittedly, they did get a little wound up about officiating.

Eventually, Nate Thompson scored after an odd bounce or two, shaking off the bad luck from a golden Rakell opportunity hitting Rinne and then the post.

Anaheim was dangerously close to going back home on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Western Conference Final is now tied 2-2.

The Ducks also ended the Predators’ imposing run at home. They had won six straight in Nashville during this postseason and 10 straight home playoff contests overall before Anaheim broke through tonight.

Battle of attrition

The Predators must monitor Mike Fisher‘s health (while Anaheim has an even bigger concern if Rakell is injured), while the game was a nasty affair that likely took a lot out of everyone involved. Regardless, both teams will need to deal with a quick turnaround; the series shifts to Anaheim for Game 5 on Saturday.

That contest airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream link).