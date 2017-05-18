Video: Kelly Clarkson sings national anthem for Ducks – Predators Game 4

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Apologies to Dennis K. Morgan, but it doesn’t seem like the Nashville Predators are lacking for celebrity anthem singers.

After Keith Urban belted out the anthem before the Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, the Predators turned to Kelly Clarkson for Game 4.

Apparently Kings of Leon were also on hand for this contest. They seemed … eager, at least.

Anyway, enjoy Clarkson’s anthem in the video above the headline. Feel free to compare and contrast it to Urban’s anthem below. Clarkson would want it that way, right?