Video: Is Sidney Crosby tired? Jeremy Roenick wonders if he is 100 percent

Sidney Crosby finally broke through with a goal against the Ottawa Senators in Game 3, but it wasn’t anywhere near enough in a 5-1 loss for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs sometimes seem like a battle of attrition, and there’s no denying that the Penguins have been hit as hard by injuries as any team in the postseason. Crosby is no exception.
With that and just the sheer volume of hockey he’s played in mind, Jeremy Roenick and Mike Milbury wonder if number 87 is simply getting worn out. Is he 100 percent, whether it be a matter of injuries, fatigue or some combination?
Check out the video above for more.
We’ve seen some epic comebacks during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t fight back from a four-goal deficit against the Ottawa Senators in Game 3.
Instead, they actually fell behind by five before ultimately getting a goal in a humbling 5-1 loss.
Perhaps the Penguins could have made more of a game, but it felt pretty much over after the first 20 minutes. This deep into the postseason, it’s not always easy to bounce back from … well, this:
As defending champions, you’d expect the Penguins to be upset with such a performance, and that was largely the case. Chris Kunitz might have said it best when he noted that things weren’t going to come easy for Pittsburgh.
Ottawa’s big lead likely made a big impact on the pace of play, but it is worth noting that Craig Anderson was quite strong in Game 3, as he has been for much of the Senators’ run. With that in mind, Mike Sullivan at least took away some positives from this contest (despite the 5-1 verdict).
“Well, listen, we had a fair amount of scoring chances,” Sullivan said. “I think the score of the game is not an indication of how the whole game is played out. So it’s not like we didn’t do anything right out there. We had a fair amount of scoring chances we didn’t convert on.”
“We just have to stay with it.”
Game 4 will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Friday. You can also watch it online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
If Mike Sullivan knows who he’ll choose to start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, he’s not telling.
Sullivan claimed that he hadn’t given much thought to Matt Murray vs. Marc-Andre Fleury shortly after the Ottawa Senators dominated the Penguins by a tune to 5-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday.
“I haven’t even given any consideration to that at this point,” Sullivan said. “We give up four goals as quickly as we did, sometimes when you make a change, it’s for more than one reason … It’s a little bit of a wake-up call, I guess, for the whole group.”
Here’s the Senators surge Sullivan was talking about:
Sullivan faces an interesting dilemma. Does he go with:
- Fleury, who’s been outstanding for the majority of his appearances during these Stanley Cup Playoffs?
- Or does he choose Murray, the guy who won him a Stanley Cup in 2015-16 and is (seemingly?) slated to be “the guy” for Pittsburgh going forward?
It certainly isn’t the easiest decision to make, and with plenty of stakes as the Senators could put the Penguins on the brink of elimination if they beat them in Game 4.
That contest will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can also watch it online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
If nothing else, the Pittsburgh Penguins had plenty of time to respond to the Ottawa Senators’ blistering start to Game 3. That never really happened.
The Senators controlled virtually all of the relevant parts of Wednesday’s contest, winning 5-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.
The Penguins never really instilled some doubt in this game after the Senators took a four-goal lead into the first intermission. Instead of wondering who would win Game 3, the more pressing questions revolved around whether Pittsburgh should start Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray in Game 4.
Penguins fans searching for optimism will need to dig beyond a couple considerations.
- Sidney Crosby scored a goal, and he did it on the power play. Such goals have been all-too-rare for Pittsburgh.
- As bad as this Game 3 was, it’s still just one loss. The Penguins bounced back in Game 7 after a shellacking against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the second round, so the defending champs have shown that they can let big letdowns go.
- And … that’s about it.
To be fair, it’s arguable that the Penguins might have made things more interesting if Craig Anderson hasn’t been so sharp.
Either way, the Senators won this one convincingly, taking that 2-1 series lead. They can put the Penguins on the brink of elimination with a win in Game 4 on Friday.
That contest will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can also watch it online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
Don’t forget that you check out the debut episode of NHL Game Changers | All-Time Greats following post-game coverage on NBCSN. More on that here.
The celebration was muted, and justifiably so.
Sidney Crosby‘s first goal of the Eastern Conference Final did little to change the scope of Game 3, as it merely slimmed the Ottawa Senators’ lead from 5-0 to 5-1.
Still, some might argue that it could mean something for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the series as a whole. It was a rare goal for Crosby and broke a bit of a slump for the team’s power play, too.
If nothing else, the questions about Crosby won’t revolve around him being pointless. Yes, it’s about small victories for the Penguins tonight.