Video: Crosby, Malkin struggling to score against Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins came into the Eastern Conference Final as favorites against the Ottawa Senators, but that doesn’t mean that people were expecting the series to be a slam-dunk.
Down 2-1 after a humbling Game 3 loss, there are plenty of doubts now, including whether Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can shoulder the growing burden that comes with trying to drive a team plagued by injuries.
MORE: Jeremy Roenick wonders if Crosby is really 100 percent
Mike Milbury and Keith Jones go deep on the Penguins’ struggles and the Senators’ role in creating such headaches in the video above this post’s headline.
Do you think Randy Carlyle still has an issue with the shot counters in Nashville?
The first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final flipped the script of Game 3, as the Anaheim Ducks absolutely dominated the Predators. The shot differential was a whopping 14-2.
(You know, assuming everyone was wearing glasses.)
The bright side for the Predators was that they’re entering the first intermission only trailing 1-0, as Rickard Rakell‘s blazing shot was the only attempt that beat Pekka Rinne. Watch that howling effort in the video above.
Game 4 is airing on NBCSN. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream.
Mike Sullivan hasn’t tipped his hand yet regarding whether Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray will be the Pittsburgh Penguins’ starter against the Ottawa Senators for Game 4.
Strategically, it would make sense for him to play coy even if he knows.
If he really doesn’t, that would be understandable, too. Murray missed a huge chunk of playoff time because of an injury, and during that span, Fleury’s been mostly outstanding.
Mike Milbury has advice for Sullivan: don’t be sentimental. The Penguins might need a boost, and Murray seems more likely to provide that edge; both Milbury and Keith Jones agree that Murray is the best choice for Game 4.
That contest will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Friday. You can also watch it online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
Apologies to Dennis K. Morgan, but it doesn’t seem like the Nashville Predators are lacking for celebrity anthem singers.
After Keith Urban belted out the anthem before the Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, the Predators turned to Kelly Clarkson for Game 4.
Apparently Kings of Leon were also on hand for this contest. They seemed … eager, at least.
Anyway, enjoy Clarkson’s anthem in the video above the headline. Feel free to compare and contrast it to Urban’s anthem below. Clarkson would want it that way, right?
Both the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks will sport slightly different looks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday.
Naturally, when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s room for guessing regarding whether such plans are performance-based or if injuries factor greatly into decisions.
There’s at least a slight chance the Ducks’ move is based on Randy Carlyle’s whims, as Kevin Bieksa draws in for Shea Theodore. Again, Theodore could be hurting, but Carlyle may also want a veteran presence after the Predators dominated Game 3.
(Whether Bieksa can provide that any longer at this stage of his career is … up to debate.)
The Predators’ tweak might be injury-related, as Harry Zolnierczyk is replaced by P.A. Parenteau. For what it’s worth, many will view that as an upgrade to the Nashville mix, as Parenteau is something of an analytics darling.
See the full roster reports here.