Video: Crosby, Malkin struggling to score against Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins came into the Eastern Conference Final as favorites against the Ottawa Senators, but that doesn’t mean that people were expecting the series to be a slam-dunk.

Down 2-1 after a humbling Game 3 loss, there are plenty of doubts now, including whether Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can shoulder the growing burden that comes with trying to drive a team plagued by injuries.

MORE: Jeremy Roenick wonders if Crosby is really 100 percent

Mike Milbury and Keith Jones go deep on the Penguins’ struggles and the Senators’ role in creating such headaches in the video above this post’s headline.