Report: Agent says Mike Ribeiro suffered alcohol relapse, NHL future unclear

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

Mike Ribeiro’s agent Bob Perno told La Presse’s Richard Labbé (via Puck Daddy) that the veteran forward suffered an alcohol relapse during the 2016-17 season, sometime before he was waived by the Nashville Predators in February.

Ribeiro, 37, had made a trade request around that time.

Perno’s interview with La Presse reveals that Ribeiro is uncertain about his future with hockey. There’s an implication that, if he were to play the sport next season, it would probably not be in the NHL (and maybe not even in North America).

For what it’s worth, Ribeiro did report to the Milwaukee Admirals (the Predators’ AHL affiliate) amid these issues. He played 28 games for the team, scoring 26 points.

Nashville made the controversial decision to hand Ribeiro a two-year, $7 million contract on July 1, 2015, even as he was facing a civil suit for sexual assault; that lawsuit was settled about two weeks later.

That contract is set to expire this summer, and again, it seems plausible that Ribeiro’s NHL days are over. His agent’s comments indicate that he must deal with his alcohol issues before determining his hockey future.

Neither Ribeiro nor the Predators have made a statement regarding this report.

Ducks – Predators Game 4 lineups: Bieksa replaces Theodore

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

Both the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks will sport slightly different looks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday.

Naturally, when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s room for guessing regarding whether such plans are performance-based or if injuries factor greatly into decisions.

There’s at least a slight chance the Ducks’ move is based on Randy Carlyle’s whims, as Kevin Bieksa draws in for Shea Theodore. Again, Theodore could be hurting, but Carlyle may also want a veteran presence after the Predators dominated Game 3.

(Whether Bieksa can provide that any longer at this stage of his career is … up to debate.)

The Predators’ tweak might be injury-related, as Harry Zolnierczyk is replaced by P.A. Parenteau. For what it’s worth, many will view that as an upgrade to the Nashville mix, as Parenteau is something of an analytics darling.

See the full roster reports here.

WATCH LIVE: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators – Game 4

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks can either tie their series against the Predators or deal with a 3-1 deficit depending upon how Game 4 goes. If they succeed, they’ll do something rare: handing the Preds a playoff loss in Nashville.

Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and P.K. Subban have helped Nashville win all six home games in the postseason so far, and the franchise’s overall winning streak is at 10 consecutive home playoff contests.

Ryan Getzlaf, John Gibson and the rest of the Ducks must dig deep to end that streak in a loud building.

Here’s what you need to know about Game 4, which can also be seen online and via the NBC Sports App.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators (Preds lead 2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream live here)

Check out the highlights from Nashville’s 2-1 win in Game 3

2018 Olympics chief says NHL not being greedy, will cooperate

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) The head of the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee said Thursday that the NHL isn’t being “greedy” preventing hockey stars going to the 2018 Games and he was willing to be flexible to meet their demands.

Organizing committee president Lee Hee-beom told The Associated Press on Thursday that “we are ready to cooperate.” Lee says he’s doesn’t know what the NHL’s conditions are “but whatever they ask – if it is acceptable for us – we will do our best.”

During an interview in London, Lee added that “so far I don’t think they were so … greedy and they didn’t ask too many requests beyond our expectations.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation has also been willing to discuss options, but acknowledged a “game-changer” offer was likely needed for NHL team owners to change their minds about halting the league schedule for three weeks. The best players in the world have played in every Olympics since 1998.

The IIHF had already agreed to meet players’ travel and insurance costs when the International Olympic Committee ended its long-time commitment to pay. The NHL sought more concessions, but the IOC would not concede a share of marketing rights to a commercial league.

‘Boring’ or not, the Senators are sticking with their style

By Jason BroughMay 18, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

“The boring Ottawa Senators lead 4-0 in the first period,” wrote whoever runs the Sens’ Twitter account.

The tweet was a big middle finger to all the media and fans who’d been deriding the Sens and their trapping ways. Ottawa was piling up the goals on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Wednesday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, and the atmosphere at Canadian Tire Centre was far from dull.

This morning, the Sens were asked about the “boring” label that’s been attached to their style of play. What did they think of it? Did it bother them? Was it accurate?

Some, like defenseman Chris Wideman, pushed back at the label.

“Last night we scored five goals, and hopefully we put the boring Senators thing to rest, and we can move on from that,” said Wideman.

But others, like forward Bobby Ryan, saw it differently.

“I think people will still continue to think we’re the boring old team,” said Ryan. “We do, we clog the neutral zone. We make it hard for you to come through. It works for us, so we’re sticking with it.”

Head coach Guy Boucher is the architect of the 1-3-1 trap. He was hired a year ago after the Sens missed the playoffs with a 2.94 goals-against average, the fifth highest in the NHL. Ottawa’s GAA dropped to 2.56 in 2016-17, and now the Sens are two wins from an unlikely berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

As such, Boucher’s not particularly interested in what others have to say about his team and the way it plays.

“I think there’s 7.5 billion people on the planet, so there’s 7.5 billion opinions on everything,” he said. “So I’m certainly not going to sit here and try to decipher which opinions I agree with and which I don’t.

“I think the only thing that matters really is our players, what we’ve done. We’ve been in a bubble all year long in that respect, in terms of what we wanted to do, what we wanted to be, and what our identity should look like. We’ve grown steadily in that respect, and we keep it this way. So everything else, to be honest with you, I don’t know. I’m not interested in it either.”

Game 4 of the series goes tomorrow in Kanata. The Sens lead the Pens, 2-1.

