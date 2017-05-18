PHT Morning Skate: Pens fans name newborn baby after Phil Kessel

By Joey AlfieriMay 18, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–These two Penguins fans had a baby on Mother’s Day and they decided to name their child after Phil Kessel. True Story. Kessel Ryan Hillman was born in Pennsylvania last weekend. “Sure enough they put me in bed no. 81.” (Yahoo)

–Ville Leino, who might just be one of the worst free-agent signings ever, came out with his own clothing line. One of his t-shirts is called “jail”. It’s in reference to his final season in Buffalo that saw him score zero goals in 58 games. I felt trapped and down. All I could do was get up every morning and go to work and try to make it work. This painting reflects those feelings that I was going through on that period of time.” (Buffalo News)

–Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli is one of the finalists for the GM of the Year Award because of his ability to make key deals for his team. The Edmonton Journal breaks down the six major transactions that helped Chiarelli earn the nomination. (Edmonton Journal)

–The Ottawa Senators lit up the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final (who saw that coming?). You can check out the highlights by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Yannick Weber sat down for an interesting Q&A for the NHLPA’s website. During this fun chat, Weber admits to having some Nickleback music on his playlist. On an unrelated note, he’s also a huge fan of Roger Federer. (NHLPA)

–There’s always some debate as to which sport has the toughest athletes. Well, former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon believes hockey players are clearly tougher than football players. (NBC Sports)

–The New Jersey Devils own the number one pick in this June’s NHL Entry Draft, which means they’ll have to decide between selecting Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. The Devils director of amateur scouting Paul Castron spoke to beat reporter Chris Ryan about how he evaluates the two prospects. “Both those kids, they’ve the go-to guys on their teams. They both get a lot of attention, but they don’t back down or shy away to make plays at crucial times in games.” (NJ.com)

Murray over Fleury? It’s sure looking that way

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Matt Murray was the first goalie off the ice at Pittsburgh’s optional skate ahead of tonight’s Game 4 versus Ottawa.

While that doesn’t make anything official, it does set the stage for a dramatic change in net.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who has started every game for the Pens this postseason, stayed on the ice longer this morning, working out for close to an hour — usually indicative of the extra work a backup traditionally takes before a game.

Pens head coach Mike Sullivan will address the media shortly, at which time he’s expected to announce his starter. If he goes with Murray, it will mark the second consecutive postseason in which he’s made a bold goalie switch in the conference final.

Last year, in the fifth game against Tampa Bay, Sullivan went to Fleury as his starter after Murray struggled in Game 4. The move didn’t exactly pay off, as Fleury looked somewhat shaky in a 4-3 OT loss, and finished with just 21 saves on 25 shots (.840 save percentage).

In Game 6, the Pens went back to Murray, and he was excellent for the remainder of the series. The Bolts only beat him three times on 47 shots over the final two games, and Murray carried that stellar play over to the Stanley Cup Final, where he posted a .920 save percentage over six games.

Some opined that Sullivan was fortunate his flip-flopping didn’t cost the team.

Sens to wear Canadian flag stickers on their helmets

Getty
By Jason BroughMay 19, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

The Ottawa Senators will be sporting Canadian flag stickers on their helmets when they take on Pittsburgh tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Sens are the last Canadian team alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Ottawa is the capital of Canada. Hence, the stickers.

The Sens have even garnered support from a famous fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think all Canadians will be rooting for the final Canadian team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Trudeau said last week.

Not every Canadian agreed with the PM’s sentiment, but the Sens have an opportunity tonight to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on the defending champs.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when the Canadiens beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in the final.

Coyotes investing heavily in Euro scouting, after years of scraping by

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 19, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

“I do feel like we’re paying the price for running relatively lean in our scouting department.”

The above quote (per Fox Sports Arizona) was from former Coyotes GM Don Maloney back in 2014, talking about how the club’s ownership issues — and, subsequently, his limited budget — resulted in a patchwork, skeleton scouting staff, and bad draft results.

Two years later, Maloney was fired. His replacement, John Chayka, has since set about correcting one of the major issues that plagued his predecessor. Especially in Europe.

“Almost a quarter of the league is now from European countries,” Chayka said of his bolstered scouting department, per Arizona Sports. “It’s gotten more and more competitive to find good players; NHL players.

“For us, this was something we wanted to invest in heavily.”

Though Maloney was able to reap some benefits from the Anthony LeBlanc-led ownership takeover four years ago, he was also saddled with the results of the previous regime. Per Fox Sports, prior to LeBlanc’s arrival the Coyotes had no scouts covering college free agents, and just a single European scout based in the Czech Republic.

He was responsible for covering the entire continent.

Now, compare that to what Chayka’s got in place:

Arizona has five European-based scouts. Thomas Carlsson is based in Sweden; Sergei Kuznetsov is based in Russia; Max Kolu is based in Finland; Robert Neuhauser is based in the Czech Republic and European Player Development Coach Brett Stewart is based in Norway. Those five scouts also canvas other hockey-playing European nations such as Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Italy, Slovenia and the Baltic States.

In addition, Chayka takes several trips to Europe for scouting purposes (he attended the IIHF World Championship) and Chayka estimated that Director of Amateur Scouting Tim Bernhardt is in Europe “every five to six weeks” to evaluate talent.

The bolstered staff seems to be paying off.

Earlier this week, the Coyotes made a splash by signing veteran KHL forward Mario Kempe to a one-year deal. Kempe, 28, was a former Flyers draft pick that’s spent most of his pro career playing in Russia and his native Sweden. He 14 goals and 34 points in 56 games this year for KHL club Vityaz Podolsk.

Ducks need to do a better job of staying out of the box in crucial moments

By Joey AlfieriMay 19, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks were able to get off to a fantastic start in Nashville during Game 4 (they dominated the shot clock 14-2 and led 1-0 heading into the second period).

But despite going into the third frame with a 2-0 lead, they allowed the Predators to force overtime.

Anaheim still managed to pick up the win to tie the series, but there are some things they’ll have to clean up if they want to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Taking less penalties in crucial moments has to be near the top of the list.

The Ducks took four penalties (yes, four) during the third period of last night’s game. Corey Perry (slashing) at the 8:02 mark, Ondrej Kase (tripping) at the 11:25 mark, Kevin Bieksa (hi-sticking) at the 14:53 mark, and Josh Manson (slashing) at the 15:22 mark.

The Bieksa and Manson penalties gave the Preds a 5-on-3 power play in the late stages of the period. Nashville didn’t cash in on those opportunities on the man-advantage, but anytime a team has to kill that many penalties, it forces them to expend more energy.

To their credit, Anaheim did a great job of settling themselves down after blowing the lead with 35 seconds remaining. They came out for overtime and got the game-winning goal from Perry to even up the series.

“I can tell you you’re going to be frustrated, but we had to reset ourselves,” head coach Randy Carlyle said after the game. “And that’s one of the things — officiating is something that when it’s done you can’t control it. You don’t have any control over what’s just happened.

“The only thing you can control is how you reset yourself and how you plan to move forward. And I thought that we did a good job of understanding that we can’t change what just happened, but we sure can make an impression and go out and give us what you’ve got.”

Anaheim went from near disaster to being in a pretty good spot. The best-of-seven series is now tied at two, and if it goes to the distance, the Ducks will host two of the three games.