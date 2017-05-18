Getty

NHL nearing record for one-goal games in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

The NHL could be headed for a record-breaking number of one-goal games this postseason.

There have been 46 through Wednesday night, including 25 settled in overtime. Six more and the 2007 record of 51 one-goal games will fall.

“I think just throughout the league it’s so tight now,” Senators winger Clarke MacArthur told The Canadian Press. “Even the best team. You look at Pittsburgh — they’ve got All-Stars, but all the games are just (close).”

Eleven of the Senators’ 15 playoff games have been decided by a goal with eight resulting in wins (8-3-0). It’s not an accident either. Ottawa plays an extremely defensive brand of hockey designed by coach Guy Boucher, who arrived last May.

Boucher’s group was just above average with 40 games decided by a goal during the regular season. Detroit led the league with 45.

“There’s so many good players nowadays that can score very easily or make plays with not much time and space – that’s really what we try and focus on in here is to key in on their good guys and not give them odd-man rushes,” Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman said.

The 27-year-old Hoffman said he thinks teams are trying to limit mistakes against high-powered opponents with simple hockey. Playing careless, he said, means, “you’re going to get pounded. You give teams odd-man rushes the whole game, they’re going to score on a good amount of them.”

Pittsburgh was the highest-scoring team during the regular season, but has mustered only three goals through the first three games against Ottawa. Sidney Crosby, who led the NHL with 44 goals, has one in the series.

“You defend them well,” MacArthur said. “It’s not like the old days where – I don’t want to say they didn’t key on the top players – but you’re keying on the top players now. You’re literally building your shift around keeping them off the scoreboard. I’d hate to be one of the top guys.”

MacArthur wondered if increased speed and fewer enforcers across the league made for more even competition.

“There’s just no bad skaters really anymore,” he said. “They’re used to be five, six guys on each team where you’re like, `That guy can’t really move out here.’ He’s more of a shutdown guy or crash-and-bang (type). Everyone can skate now. Every D pairing. Every guy can move.”

Stellar goaltending might also be helping. The collective save percentage so far in these playoffs was .921 through Wednesday, ahead of the .917 mark last season.

Winning the game’s top prize inevitably means winning close games and it’s perhaps not surprising that the team with the most one-goal wins has taken the last four Cups, including Pittsburgh with eight in 2016. Ottawa is the current leader.

“It’s so tight,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said after a one-goal win over Anaheim earlier this week. “The scores at this time of the year generally are fairly low. And you wonder if 1-0 is going to do it for the night.”

The Ducks won 12 games by a goal when the current record of 51 was set, including three of four against the Senators in the Stanley Cup Final.

Fleury, Murray and Sullivan all mum on Game 4 starter

By Mike HalfordMay 18, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Pens head coach Mike Sullivan said he needed to sleep on his decision for a starting goalie in Friday’s Game 4 versus Ottawa.

So he did.

But the night of rest didn’t change his stance on divulging information.

Sullivan wouldn’t say if Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray would get the call tomorrow, per Sportsnet. Murray relieved Fleury 12:52 into the first period of last night’s contest, after Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots.

Murray finished with 19 saves on 20 shots in an eventual 5-1 loss.

Just to add to today’s intrigue, neither goalie would divulge who gets the next start (per Pens Inside Scoop). But there was a sign of where the decision might be heading at Thursday’s practice — Fleury had his own net, while Murray and third-stringer Tristan Jarry shared the other.

Fleury has been terrific this postseason, which is why Sullivan could be inclined to stick with him. It’s also worth noting that Fleury’s done an excellent job of bouncing back from tough outings. In Round 1, he gave up five goals in a Game 4 loss to Columbus, then stopped 49 shots for a win in Game 5.

Against Washington in Round 2, he was beaten five times on 26 shots in Game 6. He then posted a 29-save shutout in Game 7.

 

Stars GM has talked about trading third overall draft pick

By Jason BroughMay 18, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars are in go-for-it mode, and their general manager is willing to trade the third overall pick in the 2017 draft to give them a boost.

“I have talked to other teams already about possibly moving that pick, getting an established player back,” Jim Nill told SiriusXM’s NHL Network Radio, per NHL.com. “It gives us lot of options. I think this will heat up more as we go.”

The Stars were one of the three big winners in the draft lottery, moving up to the No. 3 spot after finishing 24th overall during the regular season.

And while it’s a near certainty that Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier will be selected with the first two picks, it’s wide open after that.

“Probably a group of another 10 players, and that’s when it comes down to team’s personal preference,” Nill said. “Are you looking for a big strong centerman? Are you looking for a scoring winger? Are you looking for a power forward? There is lot of different options there.”

The Stars — with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin right in their primes, and Jason Spezza turning 34 next month — do need to make a run at the Stanley Cup soon. They’ve already made a couple of big moves this offseason, hiring Ken Hitchcock to be their new head coach and signing goalie Ben Bishop to a six-year deal.

If there’s a weakness on the Dallas roster, it’s probably the blue line. The Stars lost veteran defenders Alex Goligoski and Jason Demers last summer, and head coach Lindy Ruff spent much of 2016-17 scratching various defensemen, including new addition Dan Hamhuis.

Finnished: U.S. crashes out of Worlds with disappointing loss

By Mike HalfordMay 18, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

Team USA’s promising World Hockey Championship run came to a stunning halt on Thursday.

The Americans, who finished atop Group A on the strength of six straight victories, were dumped in the quarterfinal round courtesy a 2-0 loss to Finland — the same Finnish team that only posted two regulation wins in the preliminary phase, had a negative goal differential and barely edged out France for a playoff berth.

It was a disappointing day for Team USA, to say the least.

Failing to score a single goal might top the list of frustrations. Coming into the quarters, the U.S. was the tournament’s third highest-scoring team, finding the back of the net 31 times. That included 16 goals over the last three, which included an emotional 5-3 victory over the previously-undefeated Russians.

Johnny Gaudreau had 11 points over seven preliminary round games. Dylan Larkin had 10. But they and the rest of the Americans couldn’t solve Finnish netminder Harri Sateri — who, to be fair, wasn’t overly tested but held strong in the third. Sateri finished with 26 saves, 12 of those coming in the final frame.

On the offensive side of things, Finland was paced by goals from Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Kemppainen. Sebastian Aho assisted on Rantanen’s tally, giving him a team-high nine points on the tourney.

With the win, Finland will now take on Russia in the semifinals. The Russians dispatched of the Czech Republic in earlier quarterfinal action.

The U.S., meanwhile, will head home from the Worlds without a medal for the second straight year.

 

’87 Oilers, ’77 Habs among greatest NHL teams of all time

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

The “Great One” thinks the 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers are the greatest team he played on, but there’s no shortage of debate over whether that’s the best team of all-time.

Four of Wayne Gretzky’s 1980s Oilers dynasty teams are among the 20 “Greatest NHL teams” as voted by fans during the league’s 100th anniversary. Also among the top 20 are three teams from the Montreal Canadiens’ 1970s run and three from the New York Islanders’ 1980s stretch when each dynasty captured four Stanley Cup titles in a row before passing the torch to Edmonton.

Six-time Cup-winning defenseman Kevin Lowe said he and Gretzky agreed the 1987 Oilers were the best of the bunch of teams that filled the rafters in Edmonton with blue, white and orange banners during one of the finest eras of hockey dominance, even though it took seven games to beat the Philadelphia Flyers in the final.

“When (Kent) Nilsson got here, I think we went 10-1 in the regular season,” Lowe said. “There was just so much offense. I don’t know if that was statistically our best Stanley Cup run as a team. It probably wasn’t because we went to seven with the Flyers. But Wayne and I both thought that that seemed like the best overall team.”

The 1983-84, ’84-85, ’86-87 and ’87-88 Oilers, ’75-76, ’76-77 and ’77-78 Canadiens, ’79-89, ’81-82 and ’82-83 Islanders, ’90-91, ’91-92 and 2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins, ’97-98 and ’01-02 Detroit Red Wings, ’69-70 Boston Bruins, ’88-89 Calgary Flames, ’93-94 New York Rangers, ’00-01 Colorado Avalanche and ’09-10 Chicago Blackhawks were voted the top 20 teams of all-time.

Some of that is thanks to Lowe.

“I’ve played it lots out of curiosity and trying to run up the votes for us,” said Lowe, who won the Cup five times with the Oilers and again with the ’94 Rangers.

Some of the older teams from the Original Six era like the 1952 Red Wings and 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs – that franchise’s most recent Stanley Cup winner – fell victim to younger voters skewing toward more-recent teams. As hard as it is to compare eras, the 1976-77 Canadiens, 1986-87 Oilers and 2001-02 Red Wings could easily duke it out for the greatest in the league’s first 100 years.

“It’s hard to pick one or the other,” said the legendary Scotty Bowman, who coached the Canadiens’ `70s dynasty, the ’91-92 Penguins and the Red Wings to give him a hand in seven of the top 20 teams. “I guess you could make a (case) for Hall of Fame players, wins, losses, points, goal spread.”

Montreal’s ’76-77 team won 39 of its final 40 regular-season games, still holds the record for most points with 132, outscored opponents by 216 goals and went 12-2 in the playoffs on the way to the second of four consecutive championships.

“I would stack our `76 team up against anybody in any era,” Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Robinson said. “We had everything. If you wanted to play tough, we could play tough. If you wanted to play fast, we could play fast. If you wanted to play tight, we were pretty good.”

Those Canadiens stack up in Hall of Famers against the ’01-02 Red Wings, who have nine with Pavel Datsyuk not yet eligible. The `70s Canadiens and `80s Oilers and Islanders teams were also star-studded with the goaltenders to keep up in an era of high-scoring hockey.

“Grant Fuhr was unbelievable, Billy Smith was unbelievable, obviously Kenny Dryden unbelievable,” former Flyers forward Bob Kelley said. “It starts in the pipes and you work your way out from there.”

That’s true in any era.