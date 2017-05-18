‘Hawks name Jeremy Colliton head coach of their AHL affiliate

The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHLer Jeremy Colliton to be the next head coach of their AHL affiliate in Rockford.

Colliton, who was a second-round pick of the Islanders in 2003, had been serving as the head coach of Mora IK of the Swedish League for the last four seasons.

The 32-year-old spent most of his professional hockey career in the AHL, but he did suit up in 55 games with the Isles over four seasons.

“Jeremy’s experience as a player and a coach will allow him to be a great leader and mentor for our young prospects in Rockford,” GM Stan Bowman said in a release. “He is coming off a great start to his coaching career with four successful seasons in Sweden and fits very well into our plan of continuing to develop our younger players.”

Colliton is replacing Ted Dent, who was fired after the Icehogs finished with the worst record in the AHL’s Central Division in 2016-17.

“I’m honored to join the Blackhawks organization as they have a proven track record of winning that I’m excited to help continue,” said Colliton. “In Rockford, we will do everything we can to help our young prospects develop into the best players and people they can be.”