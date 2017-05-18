Getty

Coyotes promote Steve Sullivan to assistant GM

By Jason BroughMay 18, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes announced today that Steve Sullivan has signed a multi-year contract to serve as the team’s assistant general manager.

Sullivan was most recently the Coyotes’ director of player development. His new role will include being the general manager of Arizona’s AHL affiliate in Tucson, a job formerly held by Doug Soetaert, who was fired last month.

“Steve is a Coyotes alumni who has played over 1,000 games in the NHL,” said Coyotes GM John Chayka in a statement. “He offers a unique and important perspective to our staff. I’m confident that he’s ready to take on this new role with increased responsibilities and I look forward to working with him.”

According to the release, Sullivan will also oversee the Coyotes’ amateur player development staff.

2018 Olympics chief says NHL not being greedy, will cooperate

May 18, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) The head of the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee said Thursday that the NHL isn’t being “greedy” preventing hockey stars going to the 2018 Games and he was willing to be flexible to meet their demands.

Organizing committee president Lee Hee-beom told The Associated Press on Thursday that “we are ready to cooperate.” Lee says he’s doesn’t know what the NHL’s conditions are “but whatever they ask – if it is acceptable for us – we will do our best.”

During an interview in London, Lee added that “so far I don’t think they were so … greedy and they didn’t ask too many requests beyond our expectations.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation has also been willing to discuss options, but acknowledged a “game-changer” offer was likely needed for NHL team owners to change their minds about halting the league schedule for three weeks. The best players in the world have played in every Olympics since 1998.

The IIHF had already agreed to meet players’ travel and insurance costs when the International Olympic Committee ended its long-time commitment to pay. The NHL sought more concessions, but the IOC would not concede a share of marketing rights to a commercial league.

‘Boring’ or not, the Senators are sticking with their style

By Jason BroughMay 18, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

“The boring Ottawa Senators lead 4-0 in the first period,” wrote whoever runs the Sens’ Twitter account.

The tweet was a big middle finger to all the media and fans who’d been deriding the Sens and their trapping ways. Ottawa was piling up the goals on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Wednesday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, and the atmosphere at Canadian Tire Centre was far from dull.

This morning, the Sens were asked about the “boring” label that’s been attached to their style of play. What did they think of it? Did it bother them? Was it accurate?

Some, like defenseman Chris Wideman, pushed back at the label.

“Last night we scored five goals, and hopefully we put the boring Senators thing to rest, and we can move on from that,” said Wideman.

But others, like forward Bobby Ryan, saw it differently.

“I think people will still continue to think we’re the boring old team,” said Ryan. “We do, we clog the neutral zone. We make it hard for you to come through. It works for us, so we’re sticking with it.”

Head coach Guy Boucher is the architect of the 1-3-1 trap. He was hired a year ago after the Sens missed the playoffs with a 2.94 goals-against average, the fifth highest in the NHL. Ottawa’s GAA dropped to 2.56 in 2016-17, and now the Sens are two wins from an unlikely berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

As such, Boucher’s not particularly interested in what others have to say about his team and the way it plays.

“I think there’s 7.5 billion people on the planet, so there’s 7.5 billion opinions on everything,” he said. “So I’m certainly not going to sit here and try to decipher which opinions I agree with and which I don’t.

“I think the only thing that matters really is our players, what we’ve done. We’ve been in a bubble all year long in that respect, in terms of what we wanted to do, what we wanted to be, and what our identity should look like. We’ve grown steadily in that respect, and we keep it this way. So everything else, to be honest with you, I don’t know. I’m not interested in it either.”

Game 4 of the series goes tomorrow in Kanata. The Sens lead the Pens, 2-1.

Ducks plan to stop Preds from ‘taking runs’ at Gibson

By Mike HalfordMay 18, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Through three games of the Western Conference final, John Gibson has seen a lot of the Nashville Predators.

A lot.

The Preds have clearly prioritized making Gibson’s life difficult — driving to the net, taking away his eyes, etc. etc. — and it all came to a head in the third period of Game 3 when, within seconds of each other, Harry Zolnierczyk and Mattias Ekholm were both whistled for goalie interference, wiping out goals in the process.

Ahead of Game 4, the guys in front of Gibson talked about how to stop the Preds from crashing the crease.

“If we start stopping them a little bit earlier before they get to the net, they run out of speed before they get to him.,” blueliner Josh Mason said, per the O.C. Register. “It’s pretty simple what you got to do when guys start taking runs at a goalie like that.”

Under different circumstances — say, the regular season — the “pretty simple” solution would be for the Ducks to dole out some post-whistle justice, or seek retribution at a later time. But it’s the playoffs. Power plays are just too vital. Nashville’s winning tally in Game 3 came with the man advantage, and Anaheim has scored PPGs in consecutive games.

The bottom line is that neither team wants to take a penalty. It’s something Manson alluded to in explaining what he and the Ducks can do to keep the flies off Gibson — and, what they can’t.

“Any time you hit the goalie, it’s crossing the line,” he explained. “Any time you drive to the crease and you don’t really have any objections to stopping and running into him, that’s crossing the line.

“And I think if it wasn’t playoffs and you’re not worried about taking an extra penalty, I think there’d be a little more consequence to pay.”

There’s another option to consider: Do to Pekka Rinne what Nashville has done to Gibson.

That’s going to be something worth monitoring tonight. The Ducks have been vocal about not challenging Rinne enough, and Carlyle essentially challenged his group to be more aggressive yesterday.

“We have to get to the front of the net a lot harder,” he said. “[Rinne] got to see too many pucks.”

Fleury, Murray and Sullivan all mum on Game 4 starter

By Mike HalfordMay 18, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Pens head coach Mike Sullivan said he needed to sleep on his decision for a starting goalie in Friday’s Game 4 versus Ottawa.

So he did.

But the night of rest didn’t change his stance on divulging information.

Sullivan wouldn’t say if Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray would get the call tomorrow, per Sportsnet. Murray relieved Fleury 12:52 into the first period of last night’s contest, after Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots.

Murray finished with 19 saves on 20 shots in an eventual 5-1 loss.

Just to add to today’s intrigue, neither goalie would divulge who gets the next start (per Pens Inside Scoop). But there was a sign of where the decision might be heading at Thursday’s practice — Fleury had his own net, while Murray and third-stringer Tristan Jarry shared the other.

Fleury has been terrific this postseason, which is why Sullivan could be inclined to stick with him. It’s also worth noting that Fleury’s done an excellent job of bouncing back from tough outings. In Round 1, he gave up five goals in a Game 4 loss to Columbus, then stopped 49 shots for a win in Game 5.

Against Washington in Round 2, he was beaten five times on 26 shots in Game 6. He then posted a 29-save shutout in Game 7.

 