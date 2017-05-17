Getty

Wild GM is ‘all ears’ for trade offers ahead of expansion draft

By Jason BroughMay 17, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

A Sportsnet report that said Nino Niederreiter‘s name has “started circulating in trade circles” has brought renewed focus to the Minnesota Wild’s situation ahead of the expansion draft.

The Star Tribune’s Michael Russo had also heard that rumor, so he got in touch with Wild GM Chuck Fletcher to talk about it.

“Ultimately, I just don’t want this to be how we deal with our cap challenges and how to deal with our expansion challenges,” Fletcher told Russo. “That’s certainly a focus this summer, but I’d like the bigger focus to be, ‘How do we get better?’ … We need to get better and see what opportunities may be there, whether that’s internally, trade market, free agency, how do we get better and fill the holes we need to fill.”

There’s also been speculation about defenseman Matt Dumba, and for good reason. If the Wild only protect three defensemen, Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon will be safe for sure, leaving only one spot for Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Marco Scandella, and a few others.

Up front, Minnesota is obligated to protect Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise, and Jason Pominville due to their no-movement clauses, and they won’t want to lose Mikael Granlund, Charlie Coyle, Eric Staal, or Jason Zucker.

That’s seven forwards right there.

Perhaps they could trade Pominville to free up a protected spot, but they’d have to sweeten the deal for a team to take his contract on.

Which is probably why Niederreiter’s name has come up. The Wild could net a good return for him.

“I’ve had so many calls on a lot of our guys the last year,” Fletcher told Russo a few weeks ago. “We held on to everybody because we wanted to make a run. But if someone’s going to offer me a good deal right now, I’m all ears.”

Niederreiter, 24, is a pending restricted free agent coming off a 25-goal season.

Fleury or Murray for Penguins in Game 4? Sullivan won’t say

By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 11:38 PM EDT

If Mike Sullivan knows who he’ll choose to start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, he’s not telling.

Sullivan claimed that he hadn’t given much thought to Matt Murray vs. Marc-Andre Fleury shortly after the Ottawa Senators dominated the Penguins by a tune to 5-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday.

“I haven’t even given any consideration to that at this point,” Sullivan said. “We give up four goals as quickly as we did, sometimes when you make a change, it’s for more than one reason … It’s a little bit of a wake-up call, I guess, for the whole group.”

Here’s the Senators surge Sullivan was talking about:

Sullivan faces an interesting dilemma. Does he go with:

  • Fleury, who’s been outstanding for the majority of his appearances during these Stanley Cup Playoffs?
  • Or does he choose Murray, the guy who won him a Stanley Cup in 2015-16 and is (seemingly?) slated to be “the guy” for Pittsburgh going forward?

It certainly isn’t the easiest decision to make, and with plenty of stakes as the Senators could put the Penguins on the brink of elimination if they beat them in Game 4.

Senators dominate Penguins in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead

By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT

If nothing else, the Pittsburgh Penguins had plenty of time to respond to the Ottawa Senators’ blistering start to Game 3. That never really happened.

The Senators controlled virtually all of the relevant parts of Wednesday’s contest, winning 5-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Penguins never really instilled some doubt in this game after the Senators took a four-goal lead into the first intermission. Instead of wondering who would win Game 3, the more pressing questions revolved around whether Pittsburgh should start Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray in Game 4.

Penguins fans searching for optimism will need to dig beyond a couple considerations.

  • Sidney Crosby scored a goal, and he did it on the power play. Such goals have been all-too-rare for Pittsburgh.
  • As bad as this Game 3 was, it’s still just one loss. The Penguins bounced back in Game 7 after a shellacking against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the second round, so the defending champs have shown that they can let big letdowns go.
  • And … that’s about it.

To be fair, it’s arguable that the Penguins might have made things more interesting if Craig Anderson hasn’t been so sharp.

Either way, the Senators won this one convincingly, taking that 2-1 series lead. They can put the Penguins on the brink of elimination with a win in Game 4 on Friday.

Sidney Crosby breaks goal slump, for whatever that’s worth (Video)

By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 10:32 PM EDT

The celebration was muted, and justifiably so.

Sidney Crosby‘s first goal of the Eastern Conference Final did little to change the scope of Game 3, as it merely slimmed the Ottawa Senators’ lead from 5-0 to 5-1.

Still, some might argue that it could mean something for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the series as a whole. It was a rare goal for Crosby and broke a bit of a slump for the team’s power play, too.

If nothing else, the questions about Crosby won’t revolve around him being pointless. Yes, it’s about small victories for the Penguins tonight.

Video: Milbury believes Ducks must win against Predators in Game 4

By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

Mike Milbury admits that Game 4 isn’t technically “must-win” for the Anaheim Ducks. He believes it’s close enough, however, as both Milbury and Jeremy Roenick have been amply impressed by the Nashville Predators.

In the video above, Milbury and JR praise the work of Pekka Rinne during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, hypothesizing about ways the Ducks might avoid what could be a lethal 3-1 series deficit.

Also, enjoy the clip below, which shines a light on Nashville’s defense, which is creating a ton of offense for the Predators:

