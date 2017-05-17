Video: Milbury believes Ducks must win against Predators in Game 4

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Mike Milbury admits that Game 4 isn’t technically “must-win” for the Anaheim Ducks. He believes it’s close enough, however, as both Milbury and Jeremy Roenick have been amply impressed by the Nashville Predators.

In the video above, Milbury and JR praise the work of Pekka Rinne during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, hypothesizing about ways the Ducks might avoid what could be a lethal 3-1 series deficit.

Also, enjoy the clip below, which shines a light on Nashville’s defense, which is creating a ton of offense for the Predators:

Game 4 takes place at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Thursday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream).

Randy Carlyle wonders if the Predators are deliberately crashing John Gibson‘s net.

The Predators’ elite defense dominates.