Video: Hoffman gives Senators 1-0 lead vs. Penguins within first minute

Well, that didn’t take long.
People wondered if the Ottawa Senators would ride the wave of the series switching to their home arena on Wednesday, and while the first minute doesn’t tell the whole story, the early answer is a big “Yes.”
On the strength of a couple of strong early shifts, Mike Hoffman scored an odd little goal on Marc-Andre Fleury to give the Sens a 1-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins about 45 seconds into Game 3.
Check out that tally – Hoffman’s fifth of the Stanley Cup Playoffs – above. Here’s the tally in GIF form, too.
Mike Milbury admits that Game 4 isn’t technically “must-win” for the Anaheim Ducks. He believes it’s close enough, however, as both Milbury and Jeremy Roenick have been amply impressed by the Nashville Predators.
In the video above, Milbury and JR praise the work of Pekka Rinne during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, hypothesizing about ways the Ducks might avoid what could be a lethal 3-1 series deficit.
Also, enjoy the clip below, which shines a light on Nashville’s defense, which is creating a ton of offense for the Predators:
Randy Carlyle wonders if the Predators are deliberately crashing John Gibson‘s net.
The Predators’ elite defense dominates.
Cameras caught Sidney Crosby staring blankly at the ice during the first period, capturing the thoughts of the Pittsburgh Penguins … if not the hockey world at large in Game 3.
After two clutch-and-grab games in Pittsburgh, the Senators are putting on a show for their crowd in Ottawa, scoring four goals on Marc-Andre Fleury in just under 13 minutes of game time. The flurry against Fleury came on just nine shots on goal.
About the only heartening news for the Penguins is that they have time for a comeback, though it wouldn’t be easy, particularly against a tight Senators defense and keyed-in Craig Anderson. Then again, Fleury was keyed-in himself … until tonight.
One can debate how voluntary the decision really is, but it turns out the Pittsburgh Penguins are dressing seven defensemen in Game 3, as expected.
Mark Streit and Trevor Daley are drawing into the mix for the Penguins, who lost Justin Schultz to an awkward fall into the boards against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2.
Pittsburgh essentially rolls with the same forwards they deployed for most of that 1-0 win, as Dion Phaneuf‘s big hit on Bryan Rust limited them to 11 forwards for almost the entire contest.
Mike Sullivan said all the right things about Streit, yet the way he’s used him, it might actually be more important that Daley can play.
Meanwhile, Viktor Stalberg replaces Tommy Wingels in Ottawa’s lineup. Stalberg had missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
Whether they sat back by design or merely were overwhelmed by the Pittsburgh Penguins attack, the Ottawa Senators couldn’t seem to get out of their zone in a 1-0 loss in Game 2.
Of course, that contest was in Pittsburgh. Perhaps Erik Karlsson will be able to get the Senators’ transition game going, leading to a more action-packed tug-o-war with Sidney Crosby and the Pens? That might not be the plan for Guy Boucher, but it could happen with Senators fans urging the action along.
Either way, one team will finish Game 3 with a 2-1 series lead. The game airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET. Afterward, stick around for the debut episode of "Game Changers," which features discussions with Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and more.
Here are other key details regarding Game 3:
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators (series tied 1-1)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN
Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win in Game 2
—Time for Streit? Pens head coach ponders using “savy player”
—Penguins-Senators is getting nasty, and Dion Phaneuf is a big part of it