Video: Hoffman gives Senators 1-0 lead vs. Penguins within first minute

Well, that didn’t take long.

People wondered if the Ottawa Senators would ride the wave of the series switching to their home arena on Wednesday, and while the first minute doesn’t tell the whole story, the early answer is a big “Yes.”

On the strength of a couple of strong early shifts, Mike Hoffman scored an odd little goal on Marc-Andre Fleury to give the Sens a 1-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins about 45 seconds into Game 3.

Check out that tally – Hoffman’s fifth of the Stanley Cup Playoffs – above. Here’s the tally in GIF form, too.

48 seconds was all it took for the @Senators​ to break the ice!

