Sens looking for ‘a better offensive effort’ against Pens in Game 3

Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) They have split two games scoring a combined three goals.

They have limited the Pittsburgh Penguins to two goals.

They have gone 1-1 on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference final.

Now all the Ottawa Senators want going into Game 3 at home on Wednesday is more:

More wins. More offense. More getting under the Penguins’ skin.

“It’s a tight series, and we grabbed a win on the road,” defenseman Marc Methot said Tuesday. “I mean, had you asked us if we’d be in this position or we’d enjoy being in this position a couple months back, I’m pretty sure we’d take it. We have an opportunity now to get home and play in front of our great fans, and the building will be rocking. That’s something that we’re looking forward to.”

Ottawa rode its defense in a 2-1 overtime win Saturday and played hard in a 1-0 loss Monday. Holding opponents in check, keeping them away from their sweet spots, getting strong goaltending from Craig Anderson are all big parts of the team’s identity.

Pittsburgh surged in the third period of Game 2 and controlled play but struggled to create key chances in tight.

“It’s hard to get to the net against these guys,” Penguins center Nick Bonino said. “They have five guys in the house.”

Ottawa had to scramble to hold fast, with Phil Kessel‘s deciding goal coming in the third when Anderson said he caught an edge with his skate and wasn’t able to move to his left to stop the puck. The Senators know they will probably need more than one goal per game to win the series.

“I think we learned a few things,” center Tom Pyatt said. “We played a solid defensive game, kept them on the outside. But I think they spent a little too much time in our zone, and, obviously, we need a better offensive effort for Game 3.”

The Senators want to do that without trying to morph into an offensive juggernaut or get into a track meet with the speedy Penguins.

“I want to push, but the Stanley Cup champion is on the other side there,” coach Guy Boucher said. “We’re not going to stomp all over them. If we get into an offensive contest, well, we can give them the series right now. We’ve got to know what we are, and we’ve got to know what we’re able to do. This is as hard as these guys have pushed all year, and that’s why the two teams are going toe-to-toe, and it’s one-goal games, because both teams are defending well, both teams are trying to create what they can.”

Kessel’s goal came after TV cameras caught him barking at teammates, including linemate Evgeni Malkin, who downplayed any lingering effect.

“We’re emotional guys,” Malkin said. “After the game, we were fine. Sometimes we lose our minds on a couple of shifts, but after we get a little bit of rest, a commercial break, we talk to each other and we start playing (harmoniously).”

Notes: Pittsburgh wingers Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz all have upper-body injuries and are day-to-day. All traveled to Ottawa … Senators winger Viktor Stalberg (lower-body injury) could return as early as Wednesday and defenseman Mark Borowiecki (lower-body injury) is also getting close.

 

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday, May 17

By Joey AlfieriMay 17, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

After failing to score a goal in Game 2, the Senators are headed back home to Ottawa for Game 3 of their series against the Penguins.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators (series tied 1-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win in Game 2

PHT Morning Skate: Titans QB Marcus Mariota and his offensive line helped fire up the crowd in Nashville

By Joey AlfieriMay 17, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Elliotte Friedman came out with a new “30 Thoughts” blog. His main story focuses on Canucks defenseman Jordan Subban trying to model his game after Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis. “It’s the way that he defends. He’s always in great position, always great with the stick. He plays hard and smart, he knows how to use his brain a bit more to slow down the game. I’m always trying to push the pace, so that’s something I’m going to watch.” (Sportsnet)

–Who says making trades is too hard? Each of the remaining teams in the playoffs has made a deal that’s had a huge impact on their team. The Penguins traded for Phil Kessel not too long ago, Ottawa nabbed Bobby Ryan, the Preds landed P.K. Subban and Ryan Johansen, and the Ducks went out and got Jakob Silfverberg and Andrew Cogliano. (Associated Press)

–It’s clear that to make a serious run at the Stanley Cup, a team needs to have at least one defenseman. The last time a team won the cup without a true stud on the defense was back in 2006 when Carolina did it. Both the Penguins and Ducks don’t necessarily have a true go-to guy on the blue line in their lineup right now, so they’ll hope that they can get it done with a committee of players. (Canadian Press)

–The Edmonton Oilers had a successful year in 2016-17, but that comes at a price. Leon Draisaitl will become an RFA this summer, while Connor McDavid will need a new contract next year. We’re not sure what the numbers on those deals will look like, but we know that they’ll be high. “Cap-wise, we’re OK next year, we could basically stay the same, it’s the following year when Mr. McDavid’s contract will kick in, so I have to be cognizant of that. But we’ve got a lot of different rosters we’ve looked at in the sense, at numbers, numbers for specific guys, term. But the [NHL salary] cap is expected to stay flat or raise a little bit, so we’re working off $73, $74, $75 [million] and we’ll see where it’s at.” (NHL.com)

–The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin continues his division-by-division expansion draft preview. Yesterday, he looked at the Central Division. After struggling last season, Marcus Kruger could be selected by the Golden Knights. The same can be said for Dallas’ Cody Eakin. (The Hockey News)

–We’ve seen P.K. Subban make an appearance or two at Tennessee Titans games, but last night it was some of the Titans players that showed up for a Preds game. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and his offensive line helped fire up the crowd in Smashville. They seem to be having a good time:

–Mariota and company ended up going home happy, as the Predators scored two goals in the third period to win Game 3 against Anaheim by a score of 2-1. You can check out the highlights by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Carlyle on Predators crashing Ducks’ net, big shots difference in Game 3

By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 12:41 AM EDT

Rather than balking at the challenge, the Nashville Predators responded to a 1-0 deficit and a great John Gibson performance by just imposing their will in an eventual 2-1 Game 3 win.

The Predators overcame back-to-back canceled-out goals in that rush to succeed, and there are at least some who wonder if they were crashing Gibson’s net in a way that wasn’t quite innocent.

(Granted, every team kind of sort of goes for that … just some tend to collide with netminders more than others. And sometimes it seems a little more intentional than others.)

You can watch the two negated goals in the video above.

Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle didn’t provide bulletin board material on the subject like Ryan Johansen did regarding Ryan Kesler, but his comments were still interesting:

Again, intriguing, but not sassy. Carlyle was far sassier in disputing the Predators’ mammoth shot differential in Game 3, which was listed as a 40-20 shot edge in Nashville’s favor.

Carlyle thought the shot counter might need glasses, prompting onlookers to make less-than-flattering comparisons to his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs. To Carlyle’s credit, he still admitted that the game was pretty lopsided at times.

One would expect a more aggressive Anaheim attack in Game 4, even with that contest in Nashville. Considering Corey Perry‘s notorious crease-crashing tendencies, Pekka Rinne may also want to be alert.

You can watch Game 4 on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream).

Predators’ elite defense dominated Ducks in Game 3

By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT

Going into the 2016-17 season, the Nashville Predators were a chic choice for the Stanley Cup because of their deep, talented defense. That advantage has manifested itself the most during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially so in their 2-1 Game 3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Really, it only makes sense that Roman Josi scored the game-winner.

As strong as some of the Predators forwards are – particularly the top line of Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson – and as great as Pekka Rinne‘s been at times, the Preds’ defense has made a remarkably deep Ducks blueline look quite normal at times during the Western Conference Final.

Some of the stats are absolutely eye-popping, whether you judge them by Game 3:

Or if you zoom out and consider the entire postseason:

The key is that Peter Laviolette can deploy two extremely strong pairings where most teams are lucky to boast one.

Josi scored the game-winner and P.K. Subban has stolen a game or two already for Nashville, but Ryan Ellis has been outstanding (including a ridiculous nine shots on goal and an assist in Game 3) and Mattias Ekholm remains one of the NHL’s hidden gems.

Even the bottom pairing of Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin has its moments.

There will be times when the Predators defense looks mortal. It’s possible that an also-quite-strong Ducks group may grab the advantage at times in this series.

Still, there are moments when you just have to step back and shake your head at what Nashville’s managed to accomplish. It’s the sort of thing that inspires GM of the Year nominations.