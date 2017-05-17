Penguins – Senators Game 3 lineups: Daley, Streit give Pittsburgh 7 D

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One can debate how voluntary the decision really is, but it turns out the Pittsburgh Penguins are dressing seven defensemen in Game 3, as expected.

Mark Streit and Trevor Daley are drawing into the mix for the Penguins, who lost Justin Schultz to an awkward fall into the boards against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2.

Pittsburgh essentially rolls with the same forwards they deployed for most of that 1-0 win, as Dion Phaneuf‘s big hit on Bryan Rust limited them to 11 forwards for almost the entire contest.

Mike Sullivan said all the right things about Streit, yet the way he’s used him, it might actually be more important that Daley can play.

Daley and Streit return to the lineup as the Penguins go with seven defensemen. pic.twitter.com/jW2yzFPmlY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Viktor Stalberg replaces Tommy Wingels in Ottawa’s lineup. Stalberg had missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.