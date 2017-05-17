Penguins – Senators Game 3 lineups: Daley, Streit give Pittsburgh 7 D

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

One can debate how voluntary the decision really is, but it turns out the Pittsburgh Penguins are dressing seven defensemen in Game 3, as expected.

Mark Streit and Trevor Daley are drawing into the mix for the Penguins, who lost Justin Schultz to an awkward fall into the boards against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2.

Pittsburgh essentially rolls with the same forwards they deployed for most of that 1-0 win, as Dion Phaneuf‘s big hit on Bryan Rust limited them to 11 forwards for almost the entire contest.

Mike Sullivan said all the right things about Streit, yet the way he’s used him, it might actually be more important that Daley can play.

Meanwhile, Viktor Stalberg replaces Tommy Wingels in Ottawa’s lineup. Stalberg had missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators – Game 3

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Whether they sat back by design or merely were overwhelmed by the Pittsburgh Penguins attack, the Ottawa Senators couldn’t seem to get out of their zone in a 1-0 loss in Game 2.

Of course, that contest was in Pittsburgh. Perhaps Erik Karlsson will be able to get the Senators’ transition game going, leading to a more action-packed tug-o-war with Sidney Crosby and the Pens? That might not be the plan for Guy Boucher, but it could happen with Senators fans urging the action along.

Either way, one team will finish Game 3 with a 2-1 series lead. The game airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Afterward, stick around for the debut episode of “Game Changers,” which features discussions with Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and more.

Here are other key details regarding Game 3:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators (series tied 1-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win in Game 2

Related:

Time for Streit? Pens head coach ponders using “savy player”

Penguins-Senators is getting nasty, and Dion Phaneuf is a big part of it

Gretzky, Lemieux recall Orr’s legendary goal in NBCSN’s ‘Game Changers’

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 17, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Following NBCSN’s coverage of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, you can check out the debut of NHL Game Changers | All-Time Greats, a 30-minute roundtable discussion featuring Stanley Cup champions and NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.

The show will be hosted by NHL on NBC play-by-play man Mike “Doc” Emrick, with more episodes airing as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue.

As you can see in the video above, all-time greats are slated to discuss one of the all-time great goals tonight, as Bobby Orr’s Cup-winning goal gets the spotlight.

There will be more contemporary discussions, as well, as Toews and Crosby remember their championship moments.

Check out even more about “Game Changers” here, which includes additional preview videos.

Wednesday stands as a fantastic night for hockey fans on NBCSN, beginning with a big Game 3 between Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators. You can stream it via this link.

Boughner ‘definitely ready’ to become NHL head coach

Getty
3 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 17, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

For a while, signs have pointed towards Sharks assistant coach Bob Boughner eventually running his own bench. He was a candidate for the Colorado job that eventually went to Jared Bednar, and will soon interview for the vacant Florida gig.

This week, Boughner came out and said it — he wants to be a head coach.

“I’m ready,” Boughner told WindsorEssexTV last week. “I’m definitely ready and I want to get my own team.”

Boughner, 46, has a fairly impressive resume. After a lengthy pro career, he immediately transitioned to the coaching side with OHL Windsor, capturing a pair of Memorial Cups. From there, he spent a year as Scott Arniel’s assistant in Columbus before returning to junior, then moved back to the NHL as Peter DeBoer’s assistant in San Jose in 2015.

Appearing in over 600 NHL games as a rugged defenseman, Boughner has worked primarily with the Sharks’ blueline and penalty kill. He’s been praised by a number of the club’s rearguards, including Brent Burns, while veteran Paul Martin said Boughner “definitely has the pedigree” to become a head coach.

Sharks GM Doug Wilson has granted Boughner to speak with Panthers GM Dale Tallon about the job, but Tallon plans to speak with a dozen candidates. Boughner acknowledged he’s “on a list with some other amazing candidates.”

Yet that might not be the only gig he’s in line for.

Sportsnet reported Boughner could be considered for the Buffalo job as well. He spent three years playing with the Sabres — helping them advance to the Eastern Conference final in 1998 — and was a former teammate of new GM Jason Botterill (with the Calgary organization from ’00-02).

It’s been a frustrating year for Jesse Puljujarvi

Getty
6 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 17, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Not much has gone right this season for Jesse Puljujarvi.

The No. 4 overall pick at last year’s draft lasted just 28 games in Edmonton — scoring one goal — before he was sent down to AHL Bakersfield.

He never made it back up.

Not even for the playoffs. Rather than serve as a Black Ace while the Oilers came within one win of the Western Conference final, Puljujarvi was instead loaned to Finland for the World Hockey Championship.

There, he’s gone pointless through five games, and been healthy scratched twice.

It wasn’t surprising, then, to hear Edmonton GM Peter Chiarelli talk of a frustrated player when Puljujarvi came up during end-of-year media availability.

“He’s a kid from northern Finland and was frustrated because he wasn’t scoring,” Chiarelli said, per the Sun. “When he was here, he started well and lost confidence so we sent him down. I saw him play a few times and saw a lot of his video and he actually had a pretty good year with 29 points in 39 games in the American League.

“He had a period of apprenticeship, maybe something he didn’t think he’d have. I’m not unhappy with his development.”

Of course, Chiarelli said Puljujarvi was also “very frustrated with his game” in Bakersfield, feeling he didn’t score enough. And there’s no doubt the 19-year-old saw fellow draftees Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine light up the NHL this year, which probably added to the frustration.

Read more: Draft-day shocker sees Blue Jackets take Dubois over Puljujarvi

The big question for Edmonton is how this affects plans for next season.

There’s been widespread speculation Chiarelli could jettison Jordan Eberle this summer — and his $6 million cap hit — and replace him in the top-six forward group with Puljujarvi, who has two years left on his entry-level deal.

But that’s asking an awful lot. For as badly as he struggled in the postseason, Eberle still had 20 goals and 51 points during the regular season, and played a big role in Edmonton snapping its 11-year playoff drought. Can Puljujarvi replicate that? Or anything close to it?

If Chiarelli thinks he can, it makes moving Eberle easier.

If Chiarelli thinks he can’t, it makes a tough offseason that much tougher.