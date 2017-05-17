Murray draws in as Senators chase Fleury from Penguins’ net

Cameras caught Sidney Crosby staring blankly at the ice during the first period, capturing the thoughts of the Pittsburgh Penguins … if not the hockey world at large in Game 3.

After two clutch-and-grab games in Pittsburgh, the Senators are putting on a show for their crowd in Ottawa, scoring four goals on Marc-Andre Fleury in just under 13 minutes of game time. The flurry against Fleury came on just nine shots on goal.

About the only heartening news for the Penguins is that they have time for a comeback, though it wouldn’t be easy, particularly against a tight Senators defense and keyed-in Craig Anderson. Then again, Fleury was keyed-in himself … until tonight.

With their third goal in 2:18, the @Senators have their fastest trio of tallies in franchise playoff history. #PITvsOTT #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HjoxipwWIO — NHL (@NHL) May 18, 2017

