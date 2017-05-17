Gretzky, Lemieux recall Orr’s legendary goal in NBCSN’s ‘Game Changers’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Following NBCSN’s coverage of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, you can check out the debut of NHL Game Changers | All-Time Greats, a 30-minute roundtable discussion featuring Stanley Cup champions and NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.

The show will be hosted by NHL on NBC play-by-play man Mike “Doc” Emrick, with more episodes airing as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue.

As you can see in the video above, all-time greats are slated to discuss one of the all-time great goals tonight, as Bobby Orr’s Cup-winning goal gets the spotlight.

There will be more contemporary discussions, as well, as Toews and Crosby remember their championship moments.

Check out even more about “Game Changers” here, which includes additional preview videos.

Wednesday stands as a fantastic night for hockey fans on NBCSN, beginning with a big Game 3 between Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators. You can stream it via this link.