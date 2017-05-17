Getty

Penguins could dress seven defensemen tonight in Ottawa

By Jason BroughMay 17, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

There’s reason to believe the Pittsburgh Penguins may go with seven defensemen in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final tonight at Ottawa.

Justin Schultz will not be one of those seven, after getting hurt in Game 2.

But Trevor Daley was a possibility to return for Game 3, and at this morning’s skate he was paired with Olli Maatta. The other two pairs were Brian Dumoulin with Ron Hainsey and Chad Ruhwedel with Ian Cole.

Mark Streit, meanwhile, worked on the Penguins’ top power play, which is now minus Schultz. Streit has yet to make an appearance in these playoffs, but head coach Mike Sullivan hinted yesterday that that could change tonight.

“He’s a really savvy player,” Sullivan said. “I think he could help us on our power play. He could help us get out of our end zone. I think he’s got great puck skills.”

To make room a seventh d-man, the Penguins wouldn’t have to scratch a forward. They simply wouldn’t insert a winger for Bryan Rust, who was also hurt in Game 2. Rust did not take line rushes this morning.

If the Penguins go with six defensemen, expect to see Tom Kuhnhackl enter the lineup.

Update:

Blues won’t have their own farm team next season

By Jason BroughMay 17, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

The St. Louis Blues will be the only NHL team without an AHL affiliate next season.

The Blues lost their farm team, the Chicago Wolves, to the Vegas Golden Knights, so here’s how it will work next season, according to the Post-Dispatch:

After having total control of the Wolves last season — hiring the coaching staff, implementing its system and allotting ice time — they will have no say next year.

The Blues will instead “associate” with Vegas, supplying the Wolves with some prospects, but there won’t be enough roster spots for all of their prospects, so others will be loaned around the league.

 Obviously, that’s not ideal. The Blues will work to change it in time for the 2018-19 season.

“We were hoping to have it done this year so it’s not something we’re starting from ground zero on today,” GM Doug Armstrong told the newspaper. “We talked to a couple groups about coming in for this year; it didn’t happen, but we really have to put that at the forefront of our thought process.”

Kansas City was once considered a strong possibility to become the Blues’ farm team, but AHL president/CEO David Andrews shot that down in January.

Botterill has ‘no problem’ with Lehner as Buffalo’s No. 1

By Mike HalfordMay 17, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Newly minted Sabres GM Jason Botterill has plenty of work to do this summer, so he’s not going to try and fix things that don’t need fixing.

That’s what Botterill explained on Tuesday, telling Sportsnet he has “no problem” starting next season with Robin Lehner as the club’s starting goalie.

“There are more pressing needs,” Botterill continued. “I liked what I saw from him when he won the Calder Cup.”

Botterill is referring to the 2011 AHL championship, which Binghamton captured on the strength of Lehner’s play in goal. The big Swede has yet to find similar success at the NHL level, but has played well at times.

Last year was a big one for Lehner. Though overall a disappointment for the Sabres on the whole, there were some positives to be taken — the 25-year-old ‘tender posted career highs in games played (59) and finished with a solid .920 save percentage.

Yes, his play was erratic at times and yes, his trademark intensity was on display on several occaions — and not necessarily in a good way.

But there’s something to be said for a guy that finished 12th among goalies in save percentage while playing for one of the worst teams in the league. There’s also promise for the future, given Lehner is still reasonably young and responded well to his first full NHL workload.

So Botterill probably won’t explore uprooting his goalie situation, which makes sense. But that doesn’t mean the GM can ignore the position entirely — Lehner is a restricted free agent, and a new deal will need to be struck soon.

Sens looking for ‘a better offensive effort’ against Pens in Game 3

Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) They have split two games scoring a combined three goals.

They have limited the Pittsburgh Penguins to two goals.

They have gone 1-1 on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference final.

Now all the Ottawa Senators want going into Game 3 at home on Wednesday is more:

More wins. More offense. More getting under the Penguins’ skin.

“It’s a tight series, and we grabbed a win on the road,” defenseman Marc Methot said Tuesday. “I mean, had you asked us if we’d be in this position or we’d enjoy being in this position a couple months back, I’m pretty sure we’d take it. We have an opportunity now to get home and play in front of our great fans, and the building will be rocking. That’s something that we’re looking forward to.”

Ottawa rode its defense in a 2-1 overtime win Saturday and played hard in a 1-0 loss Monday. Holding opponents in check, keeping them away from their sweet spots, getting strong goaltending from Craig Anderson are all big parts of the team’s identity.

Pittsburgh surged in the third period of Game 2 and controlled play but struggled to create key chances in tight.

“It’s hard to get to the net against these guys,” Penguins center Nick Bonino said. “They have five guys in the house.”

Ottawa had to scramble to hold fast, with Phil Kessel‘s deciding goal coming in the third when Anderson said he caught an edge with his skate and wasn’t able to move to his left to stop the puck. The Senators know they will probably need more than one goal per game to win the series.

“I think we learned a few things,” center Tom Pyatt said. “We played a solid defensive game, kept them on the outside. But I think they spent a little too much time in our zone, and, obviously, we need a better offensive effort for Game 3.”

The Senators want to do that without trying to morph into an offensive juggernaut or get into a track meet with the speedy Penguins.

“I want to push, but the Stanley Cup champion is on the other side there,” coach Guy Boucher said. “We’re not going to stomp all over them. If we get into an offensive contest, well, we can give them the series right now. We’ve got to know what we are, and we’ve got to know what we’re able to do. This is as hard as these guys have pushed all year, and that’s why the two teams are going toe-to-toe, and it’s one-goal games, because both teams are defending well, both teams are trying to create what they can.”

Kessel’s goal came after TV cameras caught him barking at teammates, including linemate Evgeni Malkin, who downplayed any lingering effect.

“We’re emotional guys,” Malkin said. “After the game, we were fine. Sometimes we lose our minds on a couple of shifts, but after we get a little bit of rest, a commercial break, we talk to each other and we start playing (harmoniously).”

Notes: Pittsburgh wingers Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz all have upper-body injuries and are day-to-day. All traveled to Ottawa … Senators winger Viktor Stalberg (lower-body injury) could return as early as Wednesday and defenseman Mark Borowiecki (lower-body injury) is also getting close.

 

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday, May 17

By Joey AlfieriMay 17, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

After failing to score a goal in Game 2, the Senators are headed back home to Ottawa for Game 3 of their series against the Penguins.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators (series tied 1-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win in Game 2

