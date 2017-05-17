Getty

Botterill has ‘no problem’ with Lehner as Buffalo’s No. 1

By Mike HalfordMay 17, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Newly minted Sabres GM Jason Botterill has plenty of work to do this summer, so he’s not going to try and fix things that don’t need fixing.

That’s what Botterill explained on Tuesday, telling Sportsnet he has “no problem” starting next season with Robin Lehner as the club’s starting goalie.

“There are more pressing needs,” Botterill continued. “I liked what I saw from him when he won the Calder Cup.”

Botterill is referring to the 2011 AHL championship, which Binghamton captured on the strength of Lehner’s play in goal. The big Swede has yet to find similar success at the NHL level, but has played well at times.

Last year was a big one for Lehner. Though overall a disappointment for the Sabres on the whole, there were some positives to be taken — the 25-year-old ‘tender posted career highs in games played (59) and finished with a solid .920 save percentage.

Yes, his play was erratic at times and yes, his trademark intensity was on display on several occaions — and not necessarily in a good way.

But there’s something to be said for a guy that finished 12th among goalies in save percentage while playing for one of the worst teams in the league. There’s also promise for the future, given Lehner is still reasonably young and responded well to his first full NHL workload.

So Botterill probably won’t explore uprooting his goalie situation, which makes sense. But that doesn’t mean the GM can ignore the position entirely — Lehner is a restricted free agent, and a new deal will need to be struck soon.

What Mike Fisher injury could mean for Predators

By James O'BrienMay 19, 2017, 1:31 AM EDT

No doubt about it, a wild Game 4 between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators produced some aches and pains for just about every player. One would imagine many bags of ice deployed in each locker room.

Two players – one per team – stood out as possibly hurt during overtime, though: Rickard Rakell of the Ducks and Mike Fisher of the Predators.

When it comes to Fisher, his status for Saturday’s Game 5 seems quite fuzzy.

He’s not an obvious scorer, yet he has his uses for Nashville. Check the video above to find out what his absence might mean for the Preds.

As typical this time of year, things are murkier for Rakell, who did make an impact even in overtime. Still, there’s reason to believe that he could be available for Anaheim:

Naturally, we’ll get a better idea as time goes along, possibly extending to game time.

Game 5 airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Ducks take wild Game 4 in OT vs. Predators, tie series 2-2

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

A strange goal and some odd bounces helped the Nashville Predators send Game 4 to overtime. The Anaheim Ducks ended up winning 3-2 in overtime on a pretty weird one in their own right.

With that, the series is tied 2-2 and … we all probably need a moment to catch our breath.

Luck against the Ducks

It was a dramatic contest where luck seemed to be on Nashville’s side for much of the evening.

Anaheim dominated the first period, generating a 14-2 shot advantage, yet only Rickard Rakell‘s shot beat Pekka Rinne. Nick Ritchie scored the only goal of the middle frame, but the Predators made the push that their home crowd badly wanted.

First, Rinne made a stupendous save and P.K. Subban scored on the power play to make it 2-1. A series of penalties helped Nashville continue to force the issue; still, they didn’t tie it up until Filip Forsberg‘s controversial tally with 36 seconds remaining.

Digging deep

The Ducks could have folded after a staggering turn of events. Instead, they just kept battling, forcing the Predators into multiple icing infractions in OT. Admittedly, they did get a little wound up about officiating.

Eventually, Nate Thompson scored after an odd bounce or two, shaking off the bad luck from a golden Rakell opportunity hitting Rinne and then the post.

Anaheim was dangerously close to going back home on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Western Conference Final is now tied 2-2.

The Ducks also ended the Predators’ imposing run at home. They had won six straight in Nashville during this postseason and 10 straight home playoff contests overall before Anaheim broke through tonight.

Battle of attrition

The Predators must monitor Mike Fisher‘s health (while Anaheim has an even bigger concern if Rakell is injured), while the game was a nasty affair that likely took a lot out of everyone involved. Regardless, both teams will need to deal with a quick turnaround; the series shifts to Anaheim for Game 5 on Saturday.

That contest airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Video: Forsberg scores desperation goal to send Ducks – Predators to OT

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators had a chance as golden as their uniforms to tie Game 4 with a 5-on-3 power play. They did not.

It turns out that didn’t really matter.

The Anaheim Ducks nearly survived Nashville’s onslaught to tie things up in the third period, until a very odd moment.

The puck went high but not out, to the surprise of more than a few players. During a zany exchange, Ryan Johansen took out Josh Manson and Filip Forsberg managed to score another clutch goal, sending Game 4 to overtime.

Stunning, right?

P.K. Subban and Pekka Rinne combined for some other big moments that helped Nashville get within striking distance. Check out those plays in this post.

Game 4 is airing on NBCSN right now.

Video: Rinne’s ridiculous save, Subban’s goal gives Preds a chance

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

If you were hoping for a big push from the Nashville Predators in the third period, you’re getting your wish.

As of this writing, Nashville is desperately fighting to try to tie up Game 4 with a push against the Anaheim Ducks in the final frame.

One big moment came when Pekka Rinne stopped Jakob Silfverberg to keep it 2-0. Check out that jaw-dropper in the video above this headline.

The Ducks began to unravel with a series of penalties, opening the door for this 2-1 goal:

Game 4 is airing on NBCSN right now.