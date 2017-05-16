WATCH LIVE: USA vs. Russia, World Hockey Championship

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

It’s the final day of round-robin action at the 2017 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Team USA can still finish atop Group A, but they’ll need to beat Russia at LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Germany for that to happen. You can watch the game online starting at 10:15 a.m. ET via the NBC Sports app.

Team USA is coming off a 6-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday. Since losing to Germany in their first game, Team USA has rattled off five consecutive victories. A win in today’s game would allow them to tie the U.S. record for most consecutive wins in a championship.

Here’s what today’s result means for them (via USA Hockey):

  1. If the U.S. defeats Russia in regulation, it will be the top seed in Group A and play a quarterfinal game against the fourth-place team from Group B in Cologne on Thursday.
  2. If the U.S.-Russia game goes to overtime or a shootout, and regardless of who wins, the U.S. will finish second in Group B and play its quarterfinal game against the third-place finisher in Group B in Cologne if Germany is not in quarterfinals or in Paris if Germany is in the quarterfinals. The winner of the Germany-Latvia game tonight (8:15 p.m. local faceoff/2:15 p.m. ET) will finish fourth in Group A and earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
  3. If the U.S. loses to Russia in regulation, the U.S. will finish third in Group A and face the second-place team from Group B in a quarterfinal game Thursday in Paris.

Here are the updated standings for both groups:

Prized Swedish d-man Borgman signs in NHL — but where?

By Mike HalfordMay 16, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

Here’s what we know about Andreas Borgman, the Swedish Hockey League’s reigning rookie of the year:

— He’s leaving his SHL club, HV71, to sign with an NHL squad. HV71 announced it on the club website today.

According to Swedish news outlet Sport JKPG, Borgman has been on the radar of several NHL teams since January, but waited until the SHL campaign was done to sign an entry-level deal.

— When asked what team he’s signed for, Borgman would only say “we’ll see.”

There’s certainly plenty of intrigue surrounding the 6-foot, 205-pound rearguard.

Borgman, 21, is coming off a very solid campaign. He had five goals and 15 points in 45 regular season games, then had a terrific playoff as HV71 captured the league crown, finishing with 10 points in 14 games.

Passed over in his draft year, Borgman had previously starred in the Allsvenskan — the Swedish second division — and represented his country at the 2013 World Juniors.

 

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Tuesday, May 16

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

The first Game 3 of the third round goes tonight in Nashville, as the Predators and Ducks look to jump ahead in their series.

The Predators won the first game in Anaheim, but the Ducks managed to light up Pekka Rinne in Game 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators (series tied 1-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Anaheim’s 5-3 win in Game 2

PHT Morning Skate: City of Philadelphia will name street after Ed Snider

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Sportsnet provides us with an updates list of the top 17 pending unrestricted free agents of 2017. It’s a little surprising to see Kevin Shattenkirk still so high, but there’s definitely a lack of puck moving defensemen available. (Sportsnet)

–The New York Times takes a deeper look at the artists that paint masks for NHL goalies. It’s a pretty important job that not many people are capable of doing well. “Whether people admit it or not, my job is really to give the goalie an identity. Go back to the Felix Potvins and the Ed Belfours. You knew them by the paint jobs.” (New York Times)

–Not many people knew who Ducks forward Ondrej Kase was coming into this season, but he’s sure making a name for himself in the playoffs. “He’s been doing a great job. I try to talk to him to stay confident and do his thing out there because that’s when he plays his best game. For him, I don’t think he needs to change that much. Use his speed, use his hands and he’ll create opportunities.” (OC Register)

–The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to even up their third-round series against Ottawa thanks to a 1-0 win on home ice. Check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Nashville’s Pekka Rinne has been terrific this postseason, but the Ducks certainly exposed him in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. Have they figured out that his blocker is his weakness or was Game 2 just a blip on the radar? Jeremy Roenick weighs in. (NBC Sports)

–Speaking of the Preds, they’re playing in their first Western Conference Final because some of their young veterans have really stepped up this postseason. Guys like Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson may not have been household names coming into the season, but they’ve left quite an impression of the hockey world. (Canadian Press)

–Former Flyers owner Ed Snider, who passed away on April 11, 2016, will have a street named after him in Philadelphia. That’s an awesome honor. (CSN Philly)

Sullivan had no problem with the Malkin and Kessel bench argument

By Adam GretzMay 16, 2017, 12:29 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Before Phil Kessel scored another huge postseason goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night he was getting plenty of attention for a very different reason.

Specifically, for what appeared to be a heated exchange on the bench with linemate Evgeni Malkin.

It was, without question, one of the biggest talking points after the game. Even more than Kessel’s goal. Even more than the Penguins’ ability to scratch out a 1-0 win while losing two more players (Justin Schultz and Bryan Rust) to injury early in the first period while already playing without Kris Letang, Patric Hornqvist and Trevor Daley. Even more than Marc-Andre Fleury‘s shutout.

It was all Kessel and Malkin, all the time.

Every member of the Penguins that was asked about it completely downplayed it as one of those things that happens during the course of an intense, emotional game.

Especially when it comes to Kessel.

Said defenseman Ron Hainsey, “I’m sure he yelled at me at one point. He wanted the puck back. I think. You can’t really hear him out there.”

Chris Kunitz, the third member of that line, seemed to be laughing on the bench as the exchange took place next to him.

He was asked about that after the game, saying “Lots of things amuse me out there,” while also adding that “Phil is always talking. He just always wants the puck.”

But there was nobody that was more vocal about shooting down the “controversy” than Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. And he seemed to get more and more annoyed with each question, at one point finally saying “I think there are too many cameras on the bench.”

“I think you guys take things out of context,” snapped Sullivan. “You have no idea what conversation goes on on the bench. It’s an emotional game out there. They are heated. They are heated for all the right reasons. It is because they are invested. They want to win.

“Phil is an emotional guy, when he comes back to the bench, and he wants a pass, and he doesn’t get it, he lets a guy know. I have no problem with that. I don’t think our team has any problem with that. I think that is how we make progress, that is how we come together as a team, I think it brings energy to our bench and for me that is a good thing. It tells me we have a bunch of guys that are invested and want to win.”

Still, the conversation did not go away and Sullivan again had to keep talking about it.

“We encourage it,” said Sullivan. “First and foremost. we are encouraging our players to talk to one another. That is a good thing. I think communication is healthy. We are playing a game that is emotional. Sometimes a conversation can get a little heated.”

Sullivan insisted that he and his coaching staff are tuned in to the conversations taking place in front of them and know when they have to step in.

“Trust me when I tell you this, our coaching staff is very well aware of what is happening,” said Sullivan. “We monitor everything. We are tuned into the conversations in front of us. We believe they are productive. If we think they are not, or a distraction, that is usually one of us steps in. And these guys are respectful. They get it. They understand it. They are a mature group. They move by it.”

From there, he went on to talk about how it is not only something he is willing to accept and encourage, but how that type of emotion is an essential ingredient for a winning team.

“I think it’s hard to win and be ultra competitive with the absence of emotion,” said Sullivan.

“I think emotion is the fabric of our game. I think that is part of what makes our game as great as it is. As a coaching staff we don’t want to discourage that, we want to encourage that as long as it is channeled the right way. Let’s make sure we keep it above the line and that it’s productive. But I think it gives our team personality and that is what makes our team productive.”

Kessel’s goal on Monday was his sixth of the playoffs and allowed him to maintain his point-per-game average this postseason.

Since joining the Penguins before the start of the 2015-16 he has 36 points in 38 playoff games. Malkin is the only player on the team that has recorded more during the past two postseasons.