Vegas signs multi-year deal with AHL’s Chicago Wolves

The Vegas Golden Knights have a farm team.

Now all they need are players to stock it.

The NHL’s newest franchise announced today that it’s signed a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” Knights GM George McPhee said. “Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial.”

“We’re starting from the ground up with a new franchise,” added Wolves GM Wendell Young. “It will be exciting to build both franchises together with the same philosophy.”

The Wolves have been the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate the past three seasons. There had been talk that the Blues and Knights might share the Wolves, but that will not be the case, apparently.

No word yet what the Blues intend to do for an AHL affiliate next season. Kansas City was once considered a strong possibility, but AHL president/CEO David Andrews shot that down in January.

Related: For Vegas, landing Vadim Shipachyov was ‘a very good start’