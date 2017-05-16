Vegas signs multi-year deal with AHL’s Chicago Wolves

The Vegas Golden Knights have a farm team.
Now all they need are players to stock it.
The NHL’s newest franchise announced today that it’s signed a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” Knights GM George McPhee said. “Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial.”
“We’re starting from the ground up with a new franchise,” added Wolves GM Wendell Young. “It will be exciting to build both franchises together with the same philosophy.”
The Wolves have been the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate the past three seasons. There had been talk that the Blues and Knights might share the Wolves, but that will not be the case, apparently.
No word yet what the Blues intend to do for an AHL affiliate next season. Kansas City was once considered a strong possibility, but AHL president/CEO David Andrews shot that down in January.
Ryan Kesler is pretty used to being disliked, so it’s no surprise that Ryan Johansen‘s remarks following Game 2 of the Western Conference Final evoked nothing more than a chuckle from the veteran Ducks center.
“I laughed,” Kesler said, per The Tennessean. “Got a lot of text messages from my friends and family saying they’d still cheer me on. He can say whatever he wants, though. I’m not going to change my game.”
Kesler added, “It seemed like he was a bit rattled.”
In case you somehow missed it, Johansen said of Kesler: “I don’t know what’s going through his head out there. Like, his family and his friends watching him play, I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey and it sucks when you’ve got to pull a stick out of your groin every shift.”
This morning, ahead of Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena, Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle said he didn’t think Johansen’s comments would affect Kesler’s game in the least.
“I don’t think it makes any difference to him personally,” said Carlyle. “I think he looks at it as an opportunity to play up against whoever the player is that we decide to match him up against.”
But expect to hear plenty of boos for Kesler from the Predators faithful. They haven’t liked him in Nashville since 2011.
The Ducks and Predators are tied one game apiece.
It’s been a dramatic year with regards to coaching changes in St. Louis, and that trend continued on Tuesday.
The Blues announced that assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Rick Wilson and Steve Thomas had been let go, along with goalie development coach Ty Conklin.
“I would like to thank Ray, Steve, Rick and Ty for their service to the Blues and wish them nothing but the best of luck in the future,” GM Doug Armstrong said in a release. “Mike Yeo and I will work together in the offseason to fill the coaching vacancies for next season.”
These moves come just three months after Armstrong fired longtime bench boss Ken Hitchcock, replacing him with Yeo. Veteran goalie coach Jim Corsi was also relieved of his duties at the time, with Conklin and Martin Brodeur inheriting and splitting the role.
Last week, Brodeur said he would no longer serve as goalie coach, instead focusing full-time on his role as the club’s assistant GM. Brodeur did say he would head up the search for a new one.
Today’s dismissals are noteworthy, because Wilson and Thomas lasted just one year on the job. Both were hired last summer — Wilson came over from Minnesota (where he worked under Yeo) while Thomas spent two years as Jon Cooper’s right-hand man in Tampa Bay.
Bennett, meanwhile, was cut loose after 10 years behind the Blues bench. He survived four different coaching changes, having worked with Andy Murray, Davis Payne, Hitchcock and Yeo.
Conklin had been with the organization since 2013.
According to multiple reports, including one from Yahoo Sports, the Tampa Bay Lightning may soon be awarded the 2018 NHL All-Star Game.
The reports make sense, after the league confirmed back in December that Tampa was “in the mix” to host a big event.
“The city can house a world-class event,” NHL executive Steve Mayer told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s proving it time after time after time.”
But if the 2018 ASG goes to Tampa, that may be it for any hope of the NHL reconsidering its Olympics stance. The last three Olympic years (2006, 2010, 2014), there has been no All-Star Game.
Earlier today, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted the following in his “30 Thoughts” column:
One of the reasons some people still hold out hope for Olympic participation is that no All-Star Game has been set for next season. However, it does sound like there are plans for one. At this past season’s All-Star Weekend, it was believed the next one would be held in a Western Conference city, but there are rumblings the league went southeast instead. It will be announced with the full schedule.
Last year, the NHL released the full 2016-17 schedule on June 21.
So there’s still time to strike an Olympic deal, then presumably give the 2019 ASG to Tampa.
But the clock is most certainly ticking.
Team USA notched its biggest win of the World Hockey Championship on Tuesday, knocking off previously undefeated Russia 5-3.
Kevin Hayes scored twice, while Anders Lee continued his terrific tourney by netting the game-winner on the power play in the third period. Isles teammate Brock Nelson — who’s also playing very well for the U.S. — had a three-point effort, while Johnny Gaudreau and Dylan Larkin registered two points each.
The Russians were led by Nikita Gusev, who scored twice.
As mentioned above, this was the first setback of the tourney for Russia. The team had previously run roughshod through the preliminary round, largely on the strength of its “big three” — forwards Nikita Kucherov, Artemi Panarin and Vadim Shipachyov. The trio had combined for 36 points but went silent on Tuesday. Shipachyov was the only one to find the scoresheet, registering an assist.
The U.S. has to be thrilled with today’s result. It’s a stark turnaround from its opening loss to the Germans, and has put the squad among the favorites for gold. The Americans have reeled off six straight wins and have looked dangerous offensively, scoring 16 goals over their last three games.
The U.S. also locked up top spot in Group A with Tuesday’s victory.