Swedish blueliner Borgman unveils mystery team — it’s Toronto

Earlier today, we passed along word that Swedish blueliner Andreas Borgman — fresh off winning SHL rookie of the year — had left his club team, HV71, for a yet-to-be-announced NHL club.
Turns out it’s the Leafs.
On Tuesday, Toronto announced the Borgman signing, along with another defensive addition: Calle Rosen, a 23-year-old Swedish rearguard who spent last season with Vaxjo.
Both received two-year, entry-level deals.
Borgman, 21, is coming off a very solid campaign. He had five goals and 15 points in 45 regular season games, then had a terrific playoff as HV71 captured the league crown, finishing with 10 points in 14 games.
Passed over in his draft year, Borgman had previously starred in the Allsvenskan — the Swedish second division — and represented his country at the 2013 World Juniors.
Rosen — who, like Borgman, was passed over in his draft year — also had a quality offensive campaign. He finished second among all under-24 SHL defensemen in points-per-game.
That Toronto landed both shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Last week, Leafs coach Mike Babcock told TSN’s Darren Dreger the club planned to sign European players while in Paris for the World Hockey Championship.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The longtime anthem singer at Nashville Predators hockey games has sour grapes over being replaced in the Stanley Cup playoffs by super star singers and bands such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town.
Dennis K. Morgan, who has been singing at Predators games for 17 years, told The Tennessean he has been hurt and disappointed by being upstaged by A-list country acts. Morgan said Underwood, who is married to team captain Mike Fisher, asked to sing in the first home game of the playoffs and he agreed to it. But the team kept bringing in special musical guests to sing.
“I’m not going to hide my disappointment and I told the Predators that I have been asked the same question over and over and it’s just really getting old,” Morgan said. “Everywhere I go — obviously at my day job (as a healthcare IT recruiting manager) and at (Bridgestone) arena as well as everywhere else I go to church, grocery stores, on the street, in meetings and in restaurants — people want to know how I feel.”
The team said in a statement that Morgan’s arrangement allowed for “nationally and internationally renowned musical artists to perform when available.”
The Vegas Golden Knights have a farm team.
Now all they need are players to stock it.
The NHL’s newest franchise announced today that it’s signed a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” Knights GM George McPhee said. “Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial.”
“We’re starting from the ground up with a new franchise,” added Wolves GM Wendell Young. “It will be exciting to build both franchises together with the same philosophy.”
The Wolves have been the St. Louis Blues’ farm team the past three seasons.
No word yet what the Blues intend to do for an AHL affiliate next season. Kansas City was once considered a strong possibility, but AHL president/CEO David Andrews shot that down in January.
Update:
Blues GM Doug Armstrong has released the following statement:
“The St. Louis Blues will not renew their primary affiliation with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves past the 2016-17 season. We will associate with the Vegas Golden Knights and supply players to the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate next season.”
Ryan Kesler is pretty used to being disliked, so it’s no surprise that Ryan Johansen‘s remarks following Game 2 of the Western Conference Final evoked nothing more than a chuckle from the veteran Ducks center.
“I laughed,” Kesler said, per The Tennessean. “Got a lot of text messages from my friends and family saying they’d still cheer me on. He can say whatever he wants, though. I’m not going to change my game.”
Kesler added, “It seemed like he was a bit rattled.”
In case you somehow missed it, Johansen said of Kesler: “I don’t know what’s going through his head out there. Like, his family and his friends watching him play, I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey and it sucks when you’ve got to pull a stick out of your groin every shift.”
This morning, ahead of Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena, Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle said he didn’t think Johansen’s comments would affect Kesler’s game in the least.
“I don’t think it makes any difference to him personally,” said Carlyle. “I think he looks at it as an opportunity to play up against whoever the player is that we decide to match him up against.”
But expect to hear plenty of boos for Kesler from the Predators faithful. They haven’t liked him in Nashville since 2011.
The Ducks and Predators are tied one game apiece.
It’s been a dramatic year with regards to coaching changes in St. Louis, and that trend continued on Tuesday.
The Blues announced that assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Rick Wilson and Steve Thomas had been let go, along with goalie development coach Ty Conklin.
“I would like to thank Ray, Steve, Rick and Ty for their service to the Blues and wish them nothing but the best of luck in the future,” GM Doug Armstrong said in a release. “Mike Yeo and I will work together in the offseason to fill the coaching vacancies for next season.”
These moves come just three months after Armstrong fired longtime bench boss Ken Hitchcock, replacing him with Yeo. Veteran goalie coach Jim Corsi was also relieved of his duties at the time, with Conklin and Martin Brodeur inheriting and splitting the role.
Last week, Brodeur said he would no longer serve as goalie coach, instead focusing full-time on his role as the club’s assistant GM. Brodeur did say he would head up the search for a new one.
Today’s dismissals are noteworthy, because Wilson and Thomas lasted just one year on the job. Both were hired last summer — Wilson came over from Minnesota (where he worked under Yeo) while Thomas spent two years as Jon Cooper’s right-hand man in Tampa Bay.
Bennett, meanwhile, was cut loose after 10 years behind the Blues bench. He survived four different coaching changes, having worked with Andy Murray, Davis Payne, Hitchcock and Yeo.
Conklin had been with the organization since 2013.