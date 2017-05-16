Swedish blueliner Borgman unveils mystery team — it’s Toronto

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Earlier today, we passed along word that Swedish blueliner Andreas Borgman — fresh off winning SHL rookie of the year — had left his club team, HV71, for a yet-to-be-announced NHL club.

Turns out it’s the Leafs.

On Tuesday, Toronto announced the Borgman signing, along with another defensive addition: Calle Rosen, a 23-year-old Swedish rearguard who spent last season with Vaxjo.

Both received two-year, entry-level deals.

Borgman, 21, is coming off a very solid campaign. He had five goals and 15 points in 45 regular season games, then had a terrific playoff as HV71 captured the league crown, finishing with 10 points in 14 games.

Passed over in his draft year, Borgman had previously starred in the Allsvenskan — the Swedish second division — and represented his country at the 2013 World Juniors.

Rosen — who, like Borgman, was passed over in his draft year — also had a quality offensive campaign. He finished second among all under-24 SHL defensemen in points-per-game.

That Toronto landed both shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Last week, Leafs coach Mike Babcock told TSN’s Darren Dreger the club planned to sign European players while in Paris for the World Hockey Championship.