Ralph Krueger turned down two NHL coaching jobs

By Mike HalfordMay 16, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

Ralph Krueger, just months removed from taking Team Europe to the World Cup of Hockey final, rejected a pair of NHL head coaching gigs this offseason.

Krueger explained as much in an exclusive interview with ProSoccerTalk’s Joe Prince-Wright. The 57-year-old currently serves as the chairman of Southampton Football Club in the English Premier League.

“It was nice and honorable that I was offered two NHL jobs this postseason and I was happy they didn’t forget about me, but I turned them down,” Krueger said. “It just feels like we’ve only just got started here [at Southampton] and especially with the management re-organization we just did, there is kind of like there’s something here where we are going to take it to another level.

“I still love the game and I have lots of friends still in the playoffs, I am keeping a close eye on them. My son is playing at the World Hockey Championship for Germany right now in Germany, but it is Southampton. At the moment this is doing it. I don’t think you ever close the door on anything in your life but I love being here.”

When asked which teams were interested, Krueger said they were “undisclosed,” only confirming there were two.

Krueger’s name popped up last month in connection to the then-vacant Canucks gig. It was reported Vancouver had interest following the dismissal of Willie Desjardins, but the job eventually went to Travis Green.

It’s worth noting Canucks president Trevor Linden later said Green was the only coaching candidate the team interviewed.

But that wasn’t the first time Krueger had been tied to a potential NHL return. Following his success at the World Cup, there was speculation he’d entertain the idea of coming back, having previously been the bench boss in Edmonton.

Krueger didn’t rule it out, but said his allegiance was to the Saints.

“I came in here committed completely to Southampton Football Club and the future of that organization in my role,” he explained prior to the World Cup final. “You can never say never, but at the moment I’m very proud to be back in hockey at this level and to be competing.

“We are just having so much fun in our room, the coaches, the players, the whole group is enjoying it, and I am, too. But my real life is my commitment to Southampton Football Club at the moment.”

Currently there are only two NHL head coaching vacancies, in Florida and Buffalo.

Video: Preds’ McLeod fights Ducks’ Boll after another big hit on Harry Z

By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

The second period of Game 2 has been pretty brutal for the Nashville Predators.

While they enjoyed a touch of luck in seeing a near-goal fall through for the Anaheim Ducks, the Bridgestone Arena crowd hasn’t had much to cheer about in Game 2. Even though the Predators have been hammering pucks John Gibson‘s way for much of the first 40 minutes.

For one thing, Corey Perry scored a 1-0 goal from an angle that Pekka Rinne will likely regret. To be fair, scorers are exploiting strange angles more and more frequently this season.

If that wasn’t frustrating enough, consider why the Ducks received a power play. Jared Boll delivered the second big hit of the night on Harry Zolnierczyk, who left the ice. Cody McLeod received an instigator penalty for starting a fight with Boll in defense of “Harry Z.”

You can see that hit and penalty in the video above this post’s headline. Here’s the other painful moment for Zolnierczyk:

Remarkably, the journeyman forward returned during the same second period.

Boll’s reaction to the 1-0 goal won’t earn him any Predators fans, either.

Ducks’ Manson delivers high hit on Predators’ Arvidsson (Video)

3 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators remain locked at 0-0 as of this writing, but there have been plenty of shots fired.

In most cases, that’s literal; the Predators, in particular, have sent a lot of pucks at John Gibson. There have been some questionable checks, too, particularly when Ducks defenseman Josh Manson was whistled for high-sticking on Viktor Arvidsson.

Some believed that the check warranted more than a minor penalty. On the bright side, it seems like Arvidsson is OK.

It wasn’t the only debatable hit, either, as Nate Thompson delivered this check on Harry Zolnierczyk from the first period:

Video: Keith Urban sings national anthem for Predators in Game 3

1 Comment
By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT

Ryan Johansen and Ryan Kesler jawing at each other isn’t the only source of drama in the Western Conference Final.

The other, significantly odder, controversy surrounds national anthem singers before Nashville Predators games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In short, Dennis K. Morgan – the Predators’ regular singer for years – hasn’t been happy that big celebrities have been singing the anthem for Predators games as passion for the team is taking over the area.

It’s fairly odd stuff considering the stakes, but if you need a breather from frenetic playoff hockey and/or terrifying political news, you might want to jump down the rabbit hole there.

Anyway, Morgan isn’t likely to be happy with tonight’s choice, as another famous celebrity did the anthem honors, with Keith Urban getting the nod. This post’s main image features Urban and Carrie Underwood, spouse of Mike Fisher and one of the singers whose presence upset Morgan.

You can watch Urban’s rendition of the anthem in the video above this post’s headline. And then ruminate, for at least a second, on how virtually anything can be controversial in 2017.

Roenick, Milbury think Kessel’s worth the antics (Video)

1 Comment
By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

Everyone has that friend or colleague.

You know what we’re talking about here. The person who’s hyper-competitive to the point where it’s almost a little awkward. Tables are flipped. Video game controllers: thrown. Maybe a few holes are punched into walls.

Phil Kessel seemed like the Pittsburgh Penguins version of that guy in Game 2, to the entertainment of viewers and even his teammates/coach alike. One can only wonder how the narrative might have changed if the Penguins lost, but instead, Kessel scored the only goal in a 1-0 win, tying Pittsburgh’s series at 1-1.

While Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick discuss some of the potential caveats (“a fourth-liner wouldn’t get away with that”), they mostly believe that Kessel’s worth the giggles from Chris Kunitz and others because he produces.

The video is a fun watch, even if you just want to see Kessel acting like a grumpy uncle one more time.