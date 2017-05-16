Ducks’ Manson delivers high hit on Predators’ Arvidsson (Video)

By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators remain locked at 0-0 as of this writing, but there have been plenty of shots fired.

In most cases, that’s literal; the Predators, in particular, have sent a lot of pucks at John Gibson. There have been some questionable checks, too, particularly when Ducks defenseman Josh Manson was whistled for high-sticking on Viktor Arvidsson.

Some believed that the check warranted more than a minor penalty. On the bright side, it seems like Arvidsson is OK.

It wasn’t the only debatable hit, either, as Nate Thompson delivered this check on Harry Zolnierczyk from the first period:

Video: Keith Urban sings national anthem for Predators in Game 3

By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT

Ryan Johansen and Ryan Kesler jawing at each other isn’t the only source of drama in the Western Conference Final.

The other, significantly odder, controversy surrounds national anthem singers before Nashville Predators games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In short, Dennis K. Morgan – the Predators’ regular singer for years – hasn’t been happy that big celebrities have been singing the anthem for Predators games as passion for the team is taking over the area.

It’s fairly odd stuff considering the stakes, but if you need a breather from frenetic playoff hockey and/or terrifying political news, you might want to jump down the rabbit hole there.

Anyway, Morgan isn’t likely to be happy with tonight’s choice, as another famous celebrity did the anthem honors, with Keith Urban getting the nod. This post’s main image features Urban and Carrie Underwood, spouse of Mike Fisher and one of the singers whose presence upset Morgan.

You can watch Urban’s rendition of the anthem in the video above this post’s headline. And then ruminate, for at least a second, on how virtually anything can be controversial in 2017.

Roenick, Milbury think Kessel’s worth the antics (Video)

By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

Everyone has that friend or colleague.

You know what we’re talking about here. The person who’s hyper-competitive to the point where it’s almost a little awkward. Tables are flipped. Video game controllers: thrown. Maybe a few holes are punched into walls.

Phil Kessel seemed like the Pittsburgh Penguins version of that guy in Game 2, to the entertainment of viewers and even his teammates/coach alike. One can only wonder how the narrative might have changed if the Penguins lost, but instead, Kessel scored the only goal in a 1-0 win, tying Pittsburgh’s series at 1-1.

While Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick discuss some of the potential caveats (“a fourth-liner wouldn’t get away with that”), they mostly believe that Kessel’s worth the giggles from Chris Kunitz and others because he produces.

The video is a fun watch, even if you just want to see Kessel acting like a grumpy uncle one more time.

Time for Streit? Penguins coach ponders using ‘savvy player’

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

Even with a staggering array of injuries to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mark Streit hasn’t been able to crack Mike Sullivan’s lineup. Streit might finally get his call in Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators, however.

With the wave of injuries reaching Justin Schultz (added to a mix that includes Trevor Daley and Kris Letang), Sullivan acknowledged the possibility that Streit may get his chance.

The way Sullivan describes him, you almost wonder why Streit hasn’t received a shot sooner.

“Mark’s a guy that has invaluable experience. He’s a really savvy player,” Sullivan said. “I think he could help us on our power play. He could help us get out of our end zone. I think he’s got great puck skills. So that was one of the main reasons why we acquired him when we did … So if Mark’s the guy we go to, we know he can continue to help us win games.”

Fair enough, but the playoffs are an especially useful time to weigh a coach’s words vs. his actions. That gives us an idea of what Sullivan really thinks about a player.

Truth in deployment

In the case of Streit, we don’t have any data there. He’s been a scratch – healthy or unhealthy – throughout this postseason.

Even with the regular season in mind, it doesn’t seem like the 39-year-old’s truly gained Sullivan’s trust.

In 49 games with the Flyers, Streit scored 21 points and averaged 19:23 TOI. In 19 contests with Pittsburgh, he generated six points and averaged just 17:06.

The veteran blueliner’s impact is diminished at this point, yet with Schultz out, it indeed makes sense to bring him in. The Penguins power play clearly struggled in Game 2, with the likes of Olli Maatta seemingly unable to keep up with an elevated role on special teams.

With all the hard minutes going around, Streit can theoretically be protected (if Sullivan doesn’t trust him) while perhaps giving the Penguins a little extra “oomph” on the power play.

Of course, with the way things have been going for the Penguins, Streit could rapidly go from “possibly in the lineup as a specialist” to “suddenly crucial.” It’s been that kind of year, yet the Pens keep plugging along.

Game 3 takes place on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. (Stream online here)

More on how the Penguins are managing injuries here.

NHL GM of the Year finalists: Oilers’ Chiarelli, Sens’ Dorion, Preds’ Poile

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 16, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

The NHL announced the three finalists for GM of the Year on Tuesday: Peter Chiarelli (Edmonton Oilers), Pierre Dorion (Ottawa Senators) and David Poile (Nashville Predators).

This marks Dorion’s first season of Senators GM, so naturally it’s his first time being a finalist. It’s also the first time for Chiarelli to be a nominee. Poile, meanwhile, earns his fourth nomination.

Here’s how the finalists are determined, via the NHL:

Voting for this award was conducted among the NHL general managers and a panel of league executives, print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In case you’re wondering, here are previous winners of the GM award.

2016: Jim Rutherford
2015: Steve Yzerman
2014: Bob Murray
2013: Ray Shero
2012: Doug Armstrong
2011: Mike Gillis
2010: Don Maloney