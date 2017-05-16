Count it: Predators overwhelm Ducks for 2-1 series lead

The frustration kept building for the Nashville Predators in Game 3. But much like the Penguins on Monday, the Predators just wouldn’t relent; they were eventually rewarded with a 2-1 win.
That Game 3 score also reflects the Western Conference Final, as the Predators hold a 2-1 series lead after grinding out a tough win.
Nashville generated a gaudy 40-20 shot advantage on Tuesday, yet for quite some time, it seemed like their efforts wouldn’t pay off. Corey Perry made it 1-0 for the Ducks, inspiring a villainous reaction from Jared Boll.
The Predators couldn’t seem to solve John Gibson … until Filip Forsberg finally broke through. Soon after, the frustration continued for Nashville, as would-be 2-1 tallies were canceled out by successive goalie interference calls.
It was an exciting, sometimes-nasty game, with Roman Josi finally scoring the Predators’ first power-play goal of the series to win the contest.
The Predators have won all six games at home in Nashville so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with this latest one making for that 2-1 series lead.
Game 4 takes place at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Thursday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream).
The second period of Game 2 has been pretty brutal for the Nashville Predators.
While they enjoyed a touch of luck in seeing a near-goal fall through for the Anaheim Ducks, the Bridgestone Arena crowd hasn’t had much to cheer about in Game 2. The Predators have been hammering pucks John Gibson‘s way for much of the first 40 minutes to no avail.
For one thing, Corey Perry scored a 1-0 goal from an angle that Pekka Rinne will likely regret. To be fair, scorers are exploiting strange angles more and more frequently this season.
If that wasn’t frustrating enough, consider why the Ducks received a power play. Jared Boll delivered the second big hit of the night on Harry Zolnierczyk, who left the ice. Cody McLeod received an instigator penalty for starting a fight with Boll in defense of “Harry Z.”
You can see that hit and penalty in the video above this post’s headline. Here’s the other painful moment for Zolnierczyk:
Remarkably, the journeyman forward returned during the same second period.
Boll’s reaction to the 1-0 goal won’t earn him any Predators fans.
The Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators remain locked at 0-0 as of this writing, but there have been plenty of shots fired.
In most cases, that’s literal; the Predators, in particular, have sent a lot of pucks at John Gibson. There have been some questionable checks, too, particularly when Ducks defenseman Josh Manson was whistled for high-sticking on Viktor Arvidsson.
Some believed that the check warranted more than a minor penalty. On the bright side, it seems like Arvidsson is OK.
It wasn’t the only debatable hit, either, as Nate Thompson delivered this check on Harry Zolnierczyk from the first period:
Ryan Johansen and Ryan Kesler jawing at each other isn’t the only source of drama in the Western Conference Final.
The other, significantly odder, controversy surrounds national anthem singers before Nashville Predators games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In short, Dennis K. Morgan – the Predators’ regular singer for years – hasn’t been happy that big celebrities have been singing the anthem for Predators games as passion for the team is taking over the area.
It’s fairly odd stuff considering the stakes, but if you need a breather from frenetic playoff hockey and/or terrifying political news, you might want to jump down the rabbit hole there.
Anyway, Morgan isn’t likely to be happy with tonight’s choice, as another famous celebrity did the anthem honors, with Keith Urban getting the nod. This post’s main image features Urban and Carrie Underwood, spouse of Mike Fisher and one of the singers whose presence upset Morgan.
You can watch Urban’s rendition of the anthem in the video above this post’s headline. And then ruminate, for at least a second, on how virtually anything can be controversial in 2017.
Everyone has that friend or colleague.
You know what we’re talking about here. The person who’s hyper-competitive to the point where it’s almost a little awkward. Tables are flipped. Video game controllers: thrown. Maybe a few holes are punched into walls.
Phil Kessel seemed like the Pittsburgh Penguins version of that guy in Game 2, to the entertainment of viewers and even his teammates/coach alike. One can only wonder how the narrative might have changed if the Penguins lost, but instead, Kessel scored the only goal in a 1-0 win, tying Pittsburgh’s series at 1-1.
While Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick discuss some of the potential caveats (“a fourth-liner wouldn’t get away with that”), they mostly believe that Kessel’s worth the giggles from Chris Kunitz and others because he produces.
The video is a fun watch, even if you just want to see Kessel acting like a grumpy uncle one more time.