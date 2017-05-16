Count it: Predators overwhelm Ducks for 2-1 series lead

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The frustration kept building for the Nashville Predators in Game 3. But much like the Penguins on Monday, the Predators just wouldn’t relent; they were eventually rewarded with a 2-1 win.

That Game 3 score also reflects the Western Conference Final, as the Predators hold a 2-1 series lead after grinding out a tough win.

Nashville generated a gaudy 40-20 shot advantage on Tuesday, yet for quite some time, it seemed like their efforts wouldn’t pay off. Corey Perry made it 1-0 for the Ducks, inspiring a villainous reaction from Jared Boll.

The Predators couldn’t seem to solve John Gibson … until Filip Forsberg finally broke through. Soon after, the frustration continued for Nashville, as would-be 2-1 tallies were canceled out by successive goalie interference calls.

It was an exciting, sometimes-nasty game, with Roman Josi finally scoring the Predators’ first power-play goal of the series to win the contest.

The Predators have won all six games at home in Nashville so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with this latest one making for that 2-1 series lead.

The Predators are the first NHL team in 20 years to win 10 consecutive home playoff games. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) May 17, 2017

Game 4 takes place at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Thursday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream).