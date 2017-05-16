Blues part ways with four assistant coaches

It’s been a dramatic year with regards to coaching changes in St. Louis, and that trend continued on Tuesday.

The Blues announced that assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Rick Wilson and Steve Thomas had been let go, along with goalie development coach Ty Conklin.

“I would like to thank Ray, Steve, Rick and Ty for their service to the Blues and wish them nothing but the best of luck in the future,” GM Doug Armstrong said in a release. “Mike Yeo and I will work together in the offseason to fill the coaching vacancies for next season.”

These moves come just three months after Armstrong fired longtime bench boss Ken Hitchcock, replacing him with Yeo. Veteran goalie coach Jim Corsi was also relieved of his duties at the time, with Conklin and Martin Brodeur inheriting and splitting the role.

Last week, Brodeur said he would no longer serve as goalie coach, instead focusing full-time on his role as the club’s assistant GM. Brodeur did say he would head up the search for a new one.

Today’s dismissals are noteworthy, because Wilson and Thomas lasted just one year on the job. Both were hired last summer — Wilson came over from Minnesota (where he worked under Yeo) while Thomas spent two years as Jon Cooper’s right-hand man in Tampa Bay.

Bennett, meanwhile, was cut loose after 10 years behind the Blues bench. He survived four different coaching changes, having worked with Andy Murray, Davis Payne, Hitchcock and Yeo.

Conklin had been with the organization since 2013.